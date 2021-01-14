A very useful indicator - page 7
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Completely pointless.
So you can also talk about the profits it contributes to
In addition to the topic in this section about "crooked" trades.
Quote from the English-language thread (above):
"DIRECT trades - a buyer and a seller send buy and sell market orders simultaneously through the same broker and that broker deals the trade directly between them, without closing any limit order at the market. "
Imagine a spread of, say, a few ticks. Two counter orders.
They are matched by the broker apart from the market. And the trade is undefined.
But for each participant it is clearly defined, one bought, the other sold.
The buyer wants to see the deal closer to the bid and the seller wants to see the offer. It makes sense.
Which one will the broker sympathise with, the seller or the buyer?
Or does the broker have his own eeny meeny meeny miney?
In addition to the topic in this section about "crooked" trades.
Quote from the English-language thread (above):
"DIRECT trades - a buyer and a seller send buy and sell market orders simultaneously through the same broker and that broker deals the trade directly between them, without closing any limit order at the market. "
Imagine a spread of, say, a few ticks. Two counter orders.
They are matched by the broker apart from the market. And the trade is undefined.
But for each participant it is clearly defined, one bought, the other sold.
The buyer wants to see the deal closer to the bid and the seller wants to see the offer. It makes sense.
Which one will the broker sympathise with, the seller or the buyer?
Or does the broker have their own eeny-beenyes there?
the indicator helps track market sharks , the strategy is take and hold , the period is usually 3 months
the indicator helps to track market sharks, the strategy is to take and hold, the period is usually 3 months
That's not what I mean at all. I have no complaints about the strategy.
I'm talking about N/A trades and bringing market orders into the spread apart from the exchange.
This is a question for those who think this is possible.
That's not what I meant at all. I have no complaints about the strategy.
I am talking about N/A trades and bringing market orders into the spread apart from the exchange.
This is a question for those who think this is possible.
i've noticed here that large volumes go through without being displayed on vertical volumes (real ones on forts)
you need a way to screw the traders
In addition to the topic in this section about "crooked" trades.
Quote from the English-language thread (above):
"DIRECT trades - a buyer and a seller send buy and sell market orders simultaneously through the same broker and that broker deals the trade directly between them, without closing any limit order at the market. "
Imagine a spread of, say, a few ticks. Two counter orders.
They are matched by the broker apart from the market. And the trade is undefined.
But for each participant it is clearly defined, one bought, the other sold.
The buyer wants to see the deal closer to the bid and the seller wants to see the offer. It makes sense.
Which one will the broker sympathise with, the seller or the buyer?
Or does the broker have his own eeny-beenyes there?
If we are talking specifically about the exchange, the broker does not pander to anything. Not in the market, not in the spread, not anywhere.
The broker is just an intermediary to transport your orders to the exchange.
You can do without a broker by sending your bids directly, for example, through Plaza.
All bids are consolidated in the trading core of the exchange.
Each order has an individual number assigned by the exchange.
That's not what an eeny-meeny-mine broker does at all.
Don't look for a black cat in a dark room, especially if it is not there :)
Don't look for the black cat in a dark room, especially if it's not there :)
I'm not the one looking for it. I didn't make that assertion.
Yes, the broker does not pander to anything, he is an intermediary.
It's just that some people believe that apart from the stock exchange, something is pandering.
I noticed here that large volumes are passing without displaying on the vertical volumes (real on forts)
You've got to trick the traders' peasants
I also noticed that the delta of impersonal trades is sometimes 10 times more than the real vertical volume under the chart. Sometimes everything is the same.