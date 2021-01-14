How do I activate trade simulation mode?

A very useful indicator - page 6
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I have another thought about this
at the time of clearing, as the glass is shown, is there a lot of this NA ?
Didn't look at the time of clearing, will have to monitor.
But the screenshot was taken at trading time.
No, it is not.
Only you run it on EURUSD, it is on FORTS - ED, i.e. you also need EURRUB and USDRUB
In general, play with it.
On the FORTS real, the profit of evening clearing (in the trade simulation mode) was (for one contract)
Here is a useful indicator.
And now this TS works (currencies are highly volatile), but
Unfortunately, only on demo.
Due to the fact that there are big delays in MT5, this TS (synthetic Eu)
will be unprofitable, although, by nature, it is 100% profitable
Eu(natural) = Si * ED
Who is interested, can "play"
Imagine, those who are now "sitting" on Plaza 2 (there are no delays)!
I understand that you are on the stock exchange, but I have to ask.
The CME has trades with type N/A in the trade feed.
I found this version in the English language thread:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
TICK_FLAG_BUY and TICK_FLAG_SELL simultaneously set in MqlTick structure
Heraldo Almeida, 2017.08.04 21:32
I talked to a person who does not know Metatrader but knows very well the BMF market and he gave me an explanation that i would like to share with you.
He said that there are 3 kinds of trades at BMF:
He explained me that the broker is authorized to make direct deals between its own customers, as long as the transaction price is inside the market spread range (higher than the current bid price and lower than the current ask price) and the trade information is sent to the market. He told me direct deals are regularly recorded as any other trade (so they must generate tick data records as well).
I told him that the "Buy/Sell" records are around 1% of the total market volume and he thinks it looks a plausible figure for the volume share of direct deals at BMF.
So, it seems that the mistery of the "Buy/Sell" ticks at BMF is solved.
I am curious to know if the markets in other countries also have that kind of direct trade, or if it is just a "Brazilian weirdness".
Regards!
Found this version in the English-language thread:
Thanks for the information.
Yes, if you take the old non-electronic trading model in the trading pit, the broker used to be a scalper, he would take an order from a client and immediately put it on the market.
By doing so, he could take one, two ticks for himself. The notion of scalping originated from them. But this is not the case.
As the man writes, thebroker has the right to conclude direct deals between its clients, in fact it is the counter bids, but they don't reach the market and are brought together either by the broker or by FCM.
In general, my assumptions about counter (direct) bids have been confirmed.
Thank you for the information.
Yes, if you take the old non-electronic trading model in the stock pit, the broker used to be a scalper, he would take an order from a client and immediately put it on the market.
By doing so he could take one, two ticks for himself. The notion of scalping originated from them. But this is not the case.
As the man writes, thebroker has the right to conclude direct deals between its clients, in fact it is the counter bids, but they don't reach the market and are brought together either by the broker or by FCM.
In general, my assumptions about counter (direct) bids have been confirmed.
Roman, there is probably no point in bringing loci to market
Most likely, only delta is taken out
the indicator works perfectly, you just have to use it correctly
new volumes on the long
That's it, where are these non-believer haters freaks