A very useful indicator - page 2

New comment
 
Maybe you should record a video and put up a trading system?
 
__zeus__:
Maybe you should record a video and put up a trading system?
the state is enough.
 
__zeus__:

You want some pruff, get it.

Go wool the Brent story 11.19

There you go, that's a different story! You can already see the flight of fancy, unbridled imagination, etc., etc.)

 
Dmitriy Skub:

Well, that's another story! Here you can see the flight of fancy, unbridled imagination, etc., etc.)

Don't waste anyone's time. You seem to have nothing better to do.

 
__zeus__:

You should not waste anyone's time. You seem to have nothing better to do.

Bingo, you guessed it!)
 
__zeus__:

All in real life, it's obvious from the words that you have not used this indicator.

Compare it to YuCluster or Delta Volume Histogram before you start talking rubbish.

Doesn't it mean anything if you have a recent history?

Well, if you like this indicator so much, and you do not want to listen to anyone, then it's a small matter.

Try to trade on it....

Added

Here is a real time indicator (gift)

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                     FVolumes.mq5 |
//|                                      Copyright 2019 prostotrader |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2019 prostotrader"
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#define  on_call -111

#property indicator_separate_window
//---
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_plots   2

//--- plot Label1
#property indicator_label1  "Sell vol"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_HISTOGRAM
#property indicator_color1  clrRed
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  3
//---
#property indicator_label2  "Buy vol"
#property indicator_type2   DRAW_HISTOGRAM
#property indicator_color2  clrBlue
#property indicator_style2  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width2  3
//---
double SellBuf[], BuyBuf[];
ulong sell_vol, buy_vol;
ulong start_time;
MqlTick ticks[];
bool is_book;
int event_cnt;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
  event_cnt = 0;
  if(CopyTicks(Symbol(), ticks, COPY_TICKS_TRADE, 0, 1) == 1)
  {
    start_time = ticks[0].time_msc + 1;
  }
  else
  {
    Alert("Не получено начальное время тиков!");
    return(INIT_FAILED);
  }   
  is_book = MarketBookAdd(Symbol());
  if(is_book == false)
  {
    Alert("Не добавлен стакан по символу " + Symbol());
    return(INIT_FAILED);
  }
//--- Set buffers 
   IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,0);
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"FVolumes");
//---Set buffers
   SetIndexBuffer(0,SellBuf,INDICATOR_DATA);
   PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,EMPTY_VALUE);
   ArraySetAsSeries(SellBuf,true);

   SetIndexBuffer(1,BuyBuf,INDICATOR_DATA);
   PlotIndexSetDouble(1,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,EMPTY_VALUE);
   ArraySetAsSeries(BuyBuf,true);
//--- indicator buffers mapping
  return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator deinitialization function                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+  
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{
  if(is_book == true)  MarketBookRelease(Symbol());
}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator On book event function                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnBookEvent(const string &symbol)
{
  if(symbol == Symbol())
  {
    double price[];
    OnCalculate(event_cnt,event_cnt,on_call,price); 
  }
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool GetVolumes(ulong &s_vol, ulong &b_vol)
{
  s_vol = 0;
  b_vol = 0;
  int result = CopyTicks(Symbol(), ticks, COPY_TICKS_TRADE, start_time, 0);
  if(result > 0)
  {
    for(int i = 0; i < result; i++)
    {
      if((ticks[i].flags&TICK_FLAG_SELL)==TICK_FLAG_SELL) 
      { 
        s_vol += ticks[i].volume;
      }
      else
      if((ticks[i].flags&TICK_FLAG_BUY)==TICK_FLAG_BUY) 
      { 
        b_vol += ticks[i].volume; 
      }
    }
    start_time = ticks[0].time_msc + 1;
    return(true);
  }
  return(false);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const int begin,
                const double &price[])
{
  if(prev_calculated == 0)
  {
    ArrayInitialize(SellBuf, EMPTY_VALUE);
    ArrayInitialize(BuyBuf, EMPTY_VALUE);
    SellBuf[0]= 0;
    BuyBuf[0] = 0;
  }
//---
  if(GetVolumes(sell_vol, buy_vol)== true)
  {
    SellBuf[0] -= double(sell_vol);
    BuyBuf[0] += double(buy_vol);
  }  
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
  event_cnt=rates_total;
  return(rates_total);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 

And this indicator shows both trades and volumes in real time

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                    DealsLent.mq5 |
//|                                Copyright 2016-2018, prostotrader |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2016-2018, prostotrader"
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.04"
#define  on_call -111  //Отрицательное число для вызова функции OnCalculate
// (данные не могут быть в отрицательном диаппозоне)
//---
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 4
#property indicator_plots   4
//--- plot Label1
#property indicator_label1  "Sell"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_HISTOGRAM
#property indicator_color1  clrLightPink
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  5
//--- plot Label2
#property indicator_label2  "Sell_vol"
#property indicator_type2   DRAW_HISTOGRAM
#property indicator_color2  clrRed
#property indicator_style2  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width2  5
//--- plot Label3
#property indicator_label3  "Buy"
#property indicator_type3   DRAW_HISTOGRAM
#property indicator_color3  clrLightSkyBlue
#property indicator_style3  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width3  5
//--- plot Label4
#property indicator_label4  "Buy_vol"
#property indicator_type4   DRAW_HISTOGRAM
#property indicator_color4  clrBlue
#property indicator_style4  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width4  5
//--- indicator buffers
double SellBuffer[];
double BuyBuffer[];
double SellVol[];
double BuyVol[];
ulong sell_all;
ulong buy_all;
ulong sell_all_vol;
ulong buy_all_vol;
ulong start_time;
ulong last_tick_time;
int event_cnt;
int mem_bars;
bool is_book;    
MqlTick ticks[];
//
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
   sell_all = 0;
   buy_all = 0;
   sell_all_vol = 0;
   buy_all_vol = 0; 
   event_cnt=0;
   is_book = MarketBookAdd(Symbol());
//--- Set buffers 
   IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,0);
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"DealsLent");
//---Set buffers
   SetIndexBuffer(0,SellBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,EMPTY_VALUE);
   ArraySetAsSeries(SellBuffer,true);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,SellVol,INDICATOR_DATA);
   PlotIndexSetDouble(1,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,EMPTY_VALUE);
   ArraySetAsSeries(SellVol,true);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,BuyBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   PlotIndexSetDouble(2,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,EMPTY_VALUE);
   ArraySetAsSeries(BuyBuffer,true);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,BuyVol,INDICATOR_DATA);
   PlotIndexSetDouble(3,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,EMPTY_VALUE);
   ArraySetAsSeries(BuyVol,true);

 //---Set objects
   int window=ChartWindowFind(ChartID(),"DealsLent");
   ObjectCreate(ChartID(),"Dl_label_1",OBJ_LABEL,window,0,0);
   ObjectCreate(ChartID(),"Dl_label_2",OBJ_LABEL,window,0,0);
   ObjectCreate(ChartID(),"Dl_label_3",OBJ_LABEL,window,0,0);
   ObjectCreate(ChartID(),"Dl_label_4",OBJ_LABEL,window,0,0);
   ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(),"Dl_label_1",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,30);
   ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(),"Dl_label_1",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,0);
   ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(),"Dl_label_2",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,60);
   ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(),"Dl_label_2",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,0);
   ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(),"Dl_label_3",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,15);
   ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(),"Dl_label_3",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,0);
   ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(),"Dl_label_4",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,45);
   ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(),"Dl_label_4",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,0);
   ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(),"Dl_label_1",OBJPROP_COLOR,clrLightPink);
   ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(),"Dl_label_2",OBJPROP_COLOR,clrLightSkyBlue);
   ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(),"Dl_label_3",OBJPROP_COLOR,clrLightPink);
   ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(),"Dl_label_4",OBJPROP_COLOR,clrLightSkyBlue);
   ObjectSetString(ChartID(),"Dl_label_1",OBJPROP_TEXT,"Сум. объём Sell: 0");
   ObjectSetString(ChartID(),"Dl_label_2",OBJPROP_TEXT,"Сум. объём Buy: 0");
   ObjectSetString(ChartID(),"Dl_label_3",OBJPROP_TEXT,"Сум. кол-во Sell: 0");
   ObjectSetString(ChartID(),"Dl_label_4",OBJPROP_TEXT,"Сум. кол-во Buy: 0");
//---
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_SHOW_DATA,false);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_SHOW_DATA,false);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_SHOW_DATA,false);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(3,PLOT_SHOW_DATA,false);
   ChartRedraw(ChartID());
   if(CopyTicks(Symbol(), ticks, COPY_TICKS_TRADE, 0, 1) == 1)
   {
     last_tick_time = ticks[0].time_msc;
     start_time = GetMicrosecondCount();
     mem_bars = Bars(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT);
   }
   else return(INIT_FAILED);  
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator deinitialization function                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+  
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{
  if(is_book == true) MarketBookRelease(Symbol());
  ObjectDelete(ChartID(),"Dl_label_1");
  ObjectDelete(ChartID(),"Dl_label_2");
  ObjectDelete(ChartID(),"Dl_label_3");
  ObjectDelete(ChartID(),"Dl_label_4");
  if(reason==REASON_INITFAILED)
  {
    int window=ChartWindowFind();
    ChartIndicatorDelete(ChartID(),window,"DealsLent");
  }
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator On book event function                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnBookEvent(const string &symbol)
{
  if(symbol==Symbol())
  {
    double price[];
    OnCalculate(event_cnt,event_cnt,on_call,price);                      //Вызов функции для обработки данных 
  }
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void GetData(double& s_data, double& b_data, double& s_vol, double& b_vol)
{
  s_data = 0;
  b_data = 0;
  s_vol = 0;
  b_vol = 0;
  ulong delta_time = ulong(MathAbs(double(GetMicrosecondCount() - start_time)));
  int result = CopyTicksRange(Symbol(), ticks, COPY_TICKS_TRADE, last_tick_time, last_tick_time + delta_time);
  if(result > 0)
  {
    for(int i = 0; i < result; i++)
    {
      if((ticks[i].flags&TICK_FLAG_SELL)==TICK_FLAG_SELL) 
      { 
        s_data++;
        s_vol += double(ticks[i].volume);
      }
      else
      if((ticks[i].flags&TICK_FLAG_BUY)==TICK_FLAG_BUY) 
      { 
        b_data++;
        b_vol += double(ticks[i].volume); 
      }
    }
    last_tick_time = ticks[0].time_msc + 1;
    start_time = GetMicrosecondCount();
  }
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const int begin,
                const double &price[])
{
  if(prev_calculated==0)
  {
    ArrayInitialize(SellBuffer,EMPTY_VALUE);
    ArrayInitialize(BuyBuffer,EMPTY_VALUE);
    ArrayInitialize(SellVol,EMPTY_VALUE);
    ArrayInitialize(BuyVol,EMPTY_VALUE);
  }
  else
  {
    int cur_bars = Bars(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT);
    if(cur_bars < 10) return(prev_calculated);
    if((begin != on_call) && (mem_bars != cur_bars))
    {
      mem_bars = cur_bars;
      sell_all = 0;
      buy_all = 0;
      sell_all_vol = 0;
      buy_all_vol = 0;
      SellBuffer[1] = EMPTY_VALUE;
      SellVol[2] = EMPTY_VALUE;
      BuyBuffer[3] = EMPTY_VALUE;
      BuyVol[4] = EMPTY_VALUE;
    }
    double sell_data, buy_data, sell_vol, buy_vol;
    GetData(sell_data, buy_data, sell_vol, buy_vol);
    if(sell_data > 0.0)
    {
      SellBuffer[0] = sell_data;
      sell_all += ulong(sell_data);
    } 
    if(sell_vol > 0.0)
    {
      SellVol[1] = sell_vol;
      sell_all_vol += ulong(sell_vol);
    }
    if(buy_data > 0.0)
    {
      BuyBuffer[2] = buy_data;
      buy_all += ulong(buy_data);
    }
    if(buy_vol > 0.0)
    {
      BuyVol[3] = buy_vol;
      buy_all_vol += ulong(buy_vol);
    }
  } 
  ObjectSetString(ChartID(),"Dl_label_1",OBJPROP_TEXT,"Сум. объём Sell: " + string(sell_all_vol));
  ObjectSetString(ChartID(),"Dl_label_2",OBJPROP_TEXT,"Сум. объём Buy: " + string(buy_all_vol));
  ObjectSetString(ChartID(),"Dl_label_3",OBJPROP_TEXT,"Сум. кол-во Sell: " + string(sell_all));
  ObjectSetString(ChartID(),"Dl_label_4",OBJPROP_TEXT,"Сум. кол-во Buy: " + string(buy_all));
  ChartRedraw(ChartID());  
  event_cnt=rates_total;
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
  return(rates_total);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
prostotrader:

Well, since you like this indicator so much and you don't want to listen to anyone else, it's just a matter of doing a little.

Try to trade on it....

Added

Here is an indicator which works in real time (gift)

Do you have anything like it for QuickBooks?

 
prostotrader:

But this indicator shows both deals and volumes in real time

Trading on these indicators is like changing a bargain for a bargain, the effect is temporary.

 
__zeus__:

Trading with these indicators is like trading a piece of shit, the effect is only temporary.

What you are going to trade sucks,

but the graphics are beautiful :)

1234567
New comment