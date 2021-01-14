A very useful indicator

Very useful indicator, delta should be attached to levels . VP-Range-v6 indicator https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15440
Volume Profile + Range v6.0
Volume Profile + Range v6.0
Индикатор Volume Profile + Range v6.0 (бывший TPO). Распределение сделок по ценовым уровням на заданном временном участке. Показывается в виде гистограммы. Ширина гистограммы на данном уровне означает, условно, количество сделок, проведенных на ней. Если брокер предоставляет данные по реальному объёму, индикатор может показывать распределение и...
 
__zeus__:
Very useful indicator, I need to bolt the delta to the levels . VP-Range-v6 https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15440

Can you explain in detail what the "usefulness" is?

And what to do with this "usefulness"?

 
It is an imbalance, if the extra volume does not disappear then the price goes below the POC until another volume appears.


 

Fresh . VSA .


 

Pretty pictures and then what?

How to use it?

Added

The indicator itself does not work in real time.

It can be thrown in the trash immediately.

 
Everyone knows what you might call a classic "market profile" indicator.
 
All in real time, from the words it is clear that I have not used this indicator.

Compare it to YuCluster or Delta Volume Histogram before you make such a big deal out of it.

The presence of recent history does not tell you anything?

 
It is especially good to analyse after the fact))
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
It is a well-known, one might say, classic "market profile" indicator.

Volume profile. The only thing it lacks is delta, for simplicity only at the levels it highlights, and no more.

 
Dmitriy Skub:
It's especially good to analyse after the fact))

I actually used BigDeals, which YuCluster has now removed from the market. What's stopping you from checking the tool yourself before talking nonsense? I think I dug up a sore subject since the stink has been raised.

 
Dmitriy Skub:
Especially good for post-facto analysis))

You want some pruff, get it.

Go wool the Brent story 11.19


