A very useful indicator
Very useful indicator, I need to bolt the delta to the levels . VP-Range-v6 https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15440
Can you explain in detail what the "usefulness" is?
And what to do with this "usefulness"?
Pretty pictures and then what?
How to use it?
Added
The indicator itself does not work in real time.
It can be thrown in the trash immediately.
All in real time, from the words it is clear that I have not used this indicator.
Compare it to YuCluster or Delta Volume Histogram before you make such a big deal out of it.
The presence of recent history does not tell you anything?
It's especially good to analyse after the fact))
I actually used BigDeals, which YuCluster has now removed from the market. What's stopping you from checking the tool yourself before talking nonsense? I think I dug up a sore subject since the stink has been raised.
