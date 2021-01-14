A very useful indicator - page 3
Do you have anything like that for QuickBooks?
No, I only write experts for KVIC and that in Delphi
That's a pity. My broker has only quickie. I'm trying to get to grips with lua, but after MT I don't feel like lua. I have never tried to use it because it seems to be too complicated and confusing at first sight. And I can't find any normal examples with comments.
What you're going to peddle sucks,
Pity. My broker only has quickie. I'm trying to get a handle on lua, but after MT I don't feel like lua. It's very confusing and complicated at first sight. And you won't find any good examples with comments.
The worst thing is not that, but that there is no normal debugger,
so you can't test anything big at all!
I already told you, do what you like.
That's scary too. I've seen there is a DDE data export. In settings it says to specify DDE server. Everywhere in the examples saw the use of excel. I do not understand if it is just a mistake in terminology or it is really so. Excel should be specified there asa DDE server, and I think it should be the other way round - Excel is a DDE client and Quick DDE server. The data is transferred from Quicksilver to Excel, not the other way around.
Here is a useful indicator.
And now this TS works (currencies are highly volatile), but
Unfortunately, only on demo.
Due to the fact that there are big delays in MT5, this TS (synthetic Eu)
will be unprofitable, although, by nature, it is 100% profitable
Eu(natural) = Si * ED
Who is interested, can "play"
Imagine, those who are now "sitting" on Plaza 2 (there are no delays)!
I am not sure what I need to make it work, thank you!
Fast operation of MT5.
Well and write an Expert Advisor (although this indicator is an Expert Advisor, only without placing orders)
It works on a real account in simulation mode.
Sorry! What is the symbol (the indicator should only be on the 'Eu' symbol!) ?