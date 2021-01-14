A very useful indicator - page 4
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Sorry! What is the symbol (The indicator should only be on the 'Eu' symbol!) ?
It's not FOREX! :)
You have come to the wrong section.
It's not FOREX! :)
You've come to the wrong section.
Oh, come on! - What are you complaining about?
I've almost got your Indicator up and running.
Well, come on! - What are you complaining about?
I've almost got your Indicator up and running.
No, it's not.
But you run it on EURUSD, this is on the FORTS - ED, i.e. you also need EURRUB and USDRUB
In general, play with it.
On the FORTS real, the profit of evening clearing (in the trade simulation mode) was (for one contract)
No, it is not.
Only you run it on EURUSD, it is on FORTS - ED, so you also need EURRUB and USDRUB
In general, play with it.
On the FORTS real, the profit of the evening clearing (in the trade simulation mode) was (for one contract)
If there is a profit - why not pay for this plaza - the prices there are not so exorbitant?
If there is profit to be made, why not pay for the plaza - the prices aren't that steep?
Because not only do you have to buy a login and pay for it every month.
but you also have to write your own connector.
And because not only do you have to buy a login and pay a monthly fee for
but you also have to write your own connector.
There are companies that charge money for this kind of software - you just have to figure out how profitable it is.
There are companies that charge money for this kind of software - you just have to figure out how profitable it is.
The question of connectors has already been raised 100 times - wrong.
You have to write your own
I understand that you are on the Moscow exchange, but I am curious.
On the CME, there are trades with type N/A in the trade feed.
What is characteristic in this example, the feed shows past volume 2.
And the print shows BUY deal and SELL deal with more trades and total volume.
Consequently a question if you know.
What is the type of trade N/A in the feed ?
I have a hunch it is either the execution of hidden orders or the execution of counter orders.
It seems to be more like counter orders, i.e. we have BUY and SELL at the same moment of time.
But I'd like clarification, who knows exactly what type of deal the feed is displaying.
I understand that you are on the moscow exchange, but I'm still curious.
On CME, the trades with type N/A appear in the trade feed.
What is specific in this example, the feed shows the past volume 2.
And the print shows BUY deal and SELL deal with more trades and total volume.
Consequently a question if you know.
What is the type of trade N/A in the feed ?
I have a hunch it is either the execution of hidden orders or the execution of counter orders.
It seems to be more like counter orders, i.e. we have BUY and SELL at the same moment of time.
But I would like clarification, who knows exactly what type of deal the ribbon displays.
First option: a very old build of the broker's/CC's server.
Second option: just broadcasting (type undefined).
First option: a very old build of the broker's/CC's server.
Second option: just broadcasting like this (type undefined).
I read your article, I don't agree from the article that it depends on the broker's server.
Yes, the type is not defined, i.e. there is no directionality.
But the prints show that BUY and SELL flags are triggered simultaneously.
Logic says that these are counter-directed orders.
Since they are opposite, the direction is not given, so N/A.
That's what I would like to hear confirmation of my thoughts.