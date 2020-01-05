Let's build a mini grail!? - page 33
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
What is there to check? I'm not a psychic...
1. He who lives according to the stars, lives like a scott. - Jacob Bemeux.
2. esotericism and psychicism are completely different things. Do you try psychic fortune-telling? I don't think it will work...
Not a psychic. Psychics, in the battle of the psychics, gut the dead for information about who drank... The most they can do is find out where the dead man buried the treasure... If he did).
In general, such people cannot make money on forex directly. If you just write to them, they will get silence in reply...
There are unconscious obstacles and they need to circumvent them. And they themselves do not know how. And if you bypass them, it seems to be possible. But it's not certain yet. For now, it is an experiment.
So. We can probably summarise this thread.
The outcome can be summed up by mentioning the key thoughts.
1- One person wrote to me on the case. Thanks to him. True, his strategy is quite simple and requires some tweaking, but we'll see, maybe I'll do it.
2- The conditions I described are a grail wish. This is a misconception from the "average" connoisseurs. That is, the conditions I have stated are of no value for beginners and for those who know well the possibilities of autotrading. And they are a grail for those who do not know it well. The essence I will show in the pictures below.
3- There will be no code. No)) There will be a lot of code, right now))) A lot of grails! This is for average connoisseurs. But rubbish for real connoisseurs and useless for beginners.
So, let's start with the pictures:
1: Maximum of ONE continuous deck... oops, it's a grail, why is it in the kodobase...
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22171
Or here's #2: one continuous losing trade again... just a treasure trove of free grails...
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20223
This is just the first couple of examples from the first from the kodobase page that came across... There are many more such grails out there...
Anyway, who wrote about grails - congratulate yourself on your ignorance of the market and its realities. Who needs codes - here they are)) - at the links.
One last thought. It was an attempt to save time. It completely failed.
No one got anything out of the stash, or remembered anything from the codebase, and there's... there's plenty of that out there. There was before and there's more now.
And since I did it myself, the point of the branch falls away.
Although... direct purpose is not achieved, but it was not useless, because I have thought up something along the way)
So. We can probably summarise this thread.
This is just the first couple of examples from the first page from the kodobase... There are plenty more grails like this out there...
In general, who wrote about the grail - congratulate yourself on your ignorance of the market and its realities. Who needs codes - here they are)) - at the links.
One last thought. It was an attempt to save time. It completely failed.
No one got anything out of the stash, or remembered anything from the codebase, and there's... there's plenty of that out there. There was before and there's more now.
And since I did it myself, the point of the branch falls away.
Although... The direct purpose was not achieved, but it wasn't useless, because I invented something along the way).
Something's pulling you all the way to MT4, MT5 has a lot of that too. I don't know what you want, you can dig out a lot of things for your conditions. I dug in my archives...
Well, for example, isn't it the Holy Grail?
1. Test results with optimization from 1.01.19 to 30.04.19
2. Then you start free floating (without optimization) from 1.05.19 till 23.09.19.
1- There's something about MT4, MT5 has a lot of that too.
2- It's not clear what you want, there's a lot to dig out for your conditions.
1- I wrote more on MT4 and this is the first terminal I installed now, if I can't find it, I'll look at MT5))
2- Well yes, the idea for this thread visits few heads. But I've come across a few hints that someone here is using such things. But I wrote it that way so as not to reveal the idea. So of course a lot of things fall under those terms)) And martin is the child of obviousness in the first place)))
Digging through my archives...
Well, for example, isn't this the Grail?
1. Test results with optimization from 1.01.19 to 30.04.19
2. Then you start free floating (without optimization) from 1.05.19 till 23.09.19.
Yes, beautiful pictures, just what you need)))
Especially point #2 is impressive...
But, since you're showing this, it means it's not a grail for some reason)) Maybe it's about that gap between optimisation and launch)))
If you want to skim))) Or we can discuss something) Non-spreading, etc..... What good I can add - will share in any case)
SURANIKI:
Well, for example, isn't that the Grail?
1. Test results with optimisation from 1.01.19 to 30.04.19
No, this is not a grail!
Let me explain some points, especially regarding the EUR/USD pair.
On this pair the trend has a duration of 2 years to one side. Therefore, making a test report on this pair on the half a year segment is very easy: you open deals only in one direction, and the trend is definitely winning ... Besides, the pullbacks on this pair are not so big ...
Validation of such a strategy is very simple: you start this EA with the same settings for another currency pair, and look at the result ...
GRAAL works with the same settings on ANY currency pair!
No, it's not a grail!
...
Graal works with the same settings on ANY pair!
Golden words on this thread.
Graal works with the same settings on ANY pair
Graal works with the same settings on ANY pair!
Come on))), it's quite a grail)) I'm not talking about it))) And the topic is not about him...
So, not a crane, a practical tit... even that's not easy))
Don't try too hard to show some nonsense here.
Here is an article from the developers of MQ that explains how to get the "Grail":https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/239
It shows how to do it.
Also read:
. . . . . . . Отработаем в таком мошенническом режиме минутный бар и ждем следующий. При тестировании такого эксперта на истории все идет хорошо, но стоит запустить его в онлайне, и сказка рассыпается - линия баланса по-прежнему ровная, но идет вниз. Для быстрого разоблачения трюка достаточно прогнать такой советник в режиме "Все тики".
In 2011 there was no "All ticks based on real ticks" mode yet