because it's the same thing -- and there's no sectarianism here -- what there is is, is a real muddle in the heads and in the ability to understand a very simple basic term.
have you looked at other monitors?
why are there fractional pips?
I gave you the definition abovehttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/322776/page84-- "a point is a measure in which rate fluctuations are measured and determined" -- do you understand all the words in that definition?
It's convenient to measure fluctuations in reviews with reference to a 4-digit quotation -- you know? It's convenient that way -- no one gets confused, neither those who work with 4-digit, nor those who work with 5-digit -- it's not clear yet if the traders' workshops have settled on a 5-digit quotation.
wikipedia is not worthy of attention -- the article "point"? it clearly says: "Point (from lat. punctum "point"; slang pips from english pip - percentage in point "corresponding percentage") ..." -- and if you look at the English version of the article, it would be called "Percentage in point".
what else don't you understand personally?
sorry, but it's been a long time since there has been such blatant "sticking it out" on a forum for 90 pages.
have you read your definition to the end?
"in currency and commodity quotes (point equals) - one percent"
that's my point)
Forget about _Point for a while.
Imagine that you have never seen MT.
Just a tip -- take a Russian dictionary and look up the meanings of all the words in that definition -- then I suppose you might notice the phrase "accepted to count".
Also, I've already explained above -- that "measure of fluctuation" and "quotation rule" are not the same thing.
There was a quotation rule of "one percent" -- then we introduced "0.1 percent" because it was convenient -- some did, some didn't.
so now -- do we introduce a new terminology or do we consider a "pip" to be one thing and a "pip" to be another? -- why would you think that?
how does changing the quoting rules affect the definition:"a pip is the measure by which rate fluctuations are measured and determined"?
That's what I'm saying.)
You're getting crazy -- it's a total mind-set -- people are "kooky."
A measure can't just change, why doesn't a kilogram or a metre change when the accuracy of the calculation increases?
Why have you decided that the Item (as a measure) must change when there is a new discharge?
ps. Who introduced "0.1 percent" and where is it written that the Item (as a measure) has changed?
Minimum step - 1 metre --> write in metres 1 metre --> minimum step 1
Minimum step - 0.1 meter --> write in meters 0.1 m --> minimum step 0.1
Minimum step - 0.01 metre --> write in metres 0.01 m --> minimum step 0.01
Is that what you mean?
Well a point is not a metre. A point is a measure, a "minimum step".
And that's when fractional values at brokers come into play - they measure in tens of points, but they write fractional "points" to mislead hamsters. And a pip is not a numerical value. A pip is a step change. A minimum. Shit, the name of the measure. Changed by 1 point, and they write - by 0.1 because the nah's own value of 10 points is the benchmark - to make the numbers look sweet. Before the introduction of the fifth digit, figures used to look normal, but now they look attractive. And who is going to refuse to attract hamsters to the nothing-is-better in this way with pretty numbers that look tasty but display the same thing?
The "minimum step" is _Point (point_mt), there is no question (except for the name, the correct name is for example _MinPointStep).
We are talking about a Point (pip) as 1/100th of a currency/commodity.
i.e. when a new digit appears (in quotations), one digit is added to the Item as well.
The point itself is unchanged, as it was a hundred years ago, and remains the same.
and we see this in all but MetaQuotes. MT doesn't have this concept, but for some reason they started using it (incorrectly).
Fractional pips
Electronic trading platforms have brought greater price transparency and price competition to the foreign exchange markets.[4] Several trading platforms have extended the quote precision for most of the major currency pairs by an additional decimal point; the rates are displayed in 1/10 pip.