Points VS Pips - page 88
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
so that's... the goal is 100 pages long)
there's also the phrase about the fractional Item that deserves attention:
It's not a point, it's a pip. A pip is still a pip - the minimum value of a possible change in a quote.
It's not a pip, it's a pip. A pip is still a pip - the minimum possible value of changes in the quote.
So what's the deal - is a point and a pip the same thing, or are they different categories?
Talking is not talking.
What's the conclusion we're drawing?
So what's the deal - is a point and a pip the same thing, or are they different categories?
Talking is not talking.
what conclusions are we drawing?
Different. A pip is an unambiguous notion which means the size of the smallest possible change in the value of a quote, regardless of the bit depth of the quotation.
A pip is something that those who are supposedly traders and know everything still cannot agree on. But everyone knows in their own way. Someone is looking for information only in pirate chests, and most importantly - in English, someone is a pirate himself and set his own laws, and adjusted all the values under his theory and laws, and is at war against other pirates - who is not with us is against us ...
In general they are in the middle of nowhere. I don't get involved - they have a real pound that's ten times heavier than a kilo. And someone else's is lighter... It's too early for me.
Different. ...
I get it -- "what the hell?"
A point is the minimum value of a quote. A tick is an event. Why compare the wet with the hard?
Artem, what is a figure?
Anglos say pips at 0.0001.
:-)
Senk-s.
Miscellaneous. A point is an unambiguous notion, denoting the size of the minimum possible change in the value of a quote, regardless of the digit capacity of the quotation.
Pips - this is something that those who are supposedly traders and know everything still cannot agree on. But everyone knows in his own way.
Then let us clarify these concepts with the administration. (My appeals are ignored.)
Why is it the same thing in the Terminal and on the site?
Someone is looking for information only in pirate's coffers, and most importantly - in English, someone is a pirate himself and set his own laws, and fit all the values under his theory and laws, and fights against other pirates - who is not with us, is against us...
You understand very well that the English term is the original source, and the rest is "hackneyed and autocratic".
Anyway, it's a hell of a lot more than that. I don't get involved - a real kilogram is ten times heavier than a kilogram. And someone else's is lighter... I'm not there yet.
if MetaQuotes hadn't started using "pips", I would agree with you - let everyone think how they want.
But, without a clear definition from MQ, there will be more and more "sibilance", and when the sixth digit appears, the situation (in the Russian-speaking segment) will become even more confusing.
...
Why is it the same thing in the Terminal and on the website?
...
But, without a clear definition from MQ, there will be more and more "sibilance"...
because it's the same thing -- and there's no gibberish here -- what there is is, is a real muddle in the heads and ability to understand a very simple basic term.
And the MC is right to ignore such issues.