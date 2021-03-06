Points VS Pips - page 84
0.0001 is, just in case, one ten-thousandth.... what does one hundredth have to do with it....
1 cent = 0.01 euros
what is one hundredth of a cent?
I have achievements, experience at CME, trophies for winning margin contests, trading robot battles, world championships, championship medals - I don't need to prove anything to anyone.
My achievements are my own.
do not confuse achievement in competitions with a lack of understanding of simple definitions. as you know, in the vindictive 90's, most of the three- or two-biters made it "into people", earned capital, while the "smart" ones were left on the sidelines. i mean, not all achievements are worth being proud of. if a person does not understand simple definitions, then all his achievements, however bright, but AWESOME.
for oil 1 pip = 1/100 of a barrel
for gold 1 pip = 1/100 of an ounce
and these values do not change with increasing quotation accuracy
what does this have to do with the point?
what does this have to do with pips?
exactly 1/100th of a cent is 1 point (pips in English)
No, it isn't.
go to the definition of a pips.
here is a scan ofthe Dictionary of Modern Economic Terms, B.A. Raizberg, L.Sh. Lozovsky, 2008. (https://nashol.com/2013121074846/slovar-sovremennih-ekonomicheskih-terminov-raizberg-b-a-lozovskii-l-sh-2008.html )
A pip is a measure by which fluctuations in the price of securities and currencies on exchanges are defined, measured.
it's a percentage point. it's not dependent on currency or quote accuracy, it's not tied to the sign of the quote. or are you denying the obvious?
no -- it's not.
refer to the definition of the clause
what about it?
what about this?
I told you above -- percentages are nothing more than a quotation rule -- the quotation rule has nothing to do with the point.
do you understand?
one is flies -- the other is cutlets -- separate the flies from the cutlets.
it is a percentage point. it does not depend on the currency or the accuracy of the quote, it is in no way tied to the sign of the quote. Or are you going to deny the obvious again?
How does it not depend on currency?
it is the currency that counts)
But, yes, that is the real point, there are no other points in the West)