Points VS Pips - page 95
do you understand the analogy with the second?
I mean that the scale has changed (added digits) and now 1 sec is 0.1 sec.
When there was no measure of length less than a metre, the price shift per metre was a price shift of a point.
When they added precision to a length measure of 0.1 metre, the price shift per metre was a shift of 10 points.
What's not to understand here?
And those who don't understand it still measure in metres. And when the price shifts by 15 points, they have to write that the price has shifted by 1.5 metres - that's a fraction.
But that's because they, like you, didn't realise that the precision had changed, and started crushing their previous notions of the indivisible. And that's where the brain exploded and idiotic theories about some kind of secret knowledge... and the benefits for the hamsters - that we only have 1.5 points and they have 15. And it's the same thing.
Exactly)
But the "brain explosion" started when MQs started writing Point = Meter, and continue to do so when the accuracy changes.
What's the point of calling a Meter a Point? (and yet say you're all fools, I'm the only one who calls it correctly)
I ask to explain it to Signals Service Administration and MT progeram to correct pips to point.
It seems that half of the participants in this discussion are getting a kick out of the phrase " The Central Bank has recently lowered the base rate by 0.25 percentage points. ", brain boils; and the phrase is true - the rate has indeed been lowered by the Central Bank by 0.25 PIP. )))
Hands just few traders on the stock exchange, so they don't know that a pip is 1% of the figure, regardless of what the price of one share turns out to be, if a lot of 10000 shares is sold for 50004 quid.
I have never seen this wording about the base rate in the news.
So how to go about it:
Yes, and a figure is 1 cent, $0.01, so a pip equals 0.01 cents. The minimum step change in price on an exchange, or auction, is a different story.
Yes, and a figure is 1 cent, 0.01 dollar, respectively a pip equals 0.01 cent. The minimum step change in price on an exchange, or auction, is a different story.
I have never seen this wording about the base rate in the news.
So what to do here:
Occasionally go to rbc.ru and cbr.ru. Keep an eye on the financial news.
At the stock exchange, the item to the left of the zpt
One dollar? Isn't that funny to you?
The developers just didn't have the time to correct the errors in terminology on these forms for the five digits.
Although, by marking the fifth digit of the quote with a small number, they made everything understandable to any homo sapiens.