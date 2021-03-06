Points VS Pips - page 96
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
One dollar? Isn't that funny to you?
Not to me it isn't, it is. The item is whole and indivisible, it's on the left
In commodity exchanges this is practised, but it is not our case. And in any case, it is not PIP.
In commodity exchanges this is practiced, but it is not our case.
There's no difference, the same in stocks and indices. You've been proving for 90 pages that a point is a whole.
And the cent is the whole. The smallest whole you can touch. Besides, it's not a point, it's a figure.
And the cent is the whole. The smallest whole you can touch. Besides, it's not a point, it's a figure.
It seems that half of the participants in this discussion are getting a kick out of the phrase " The Central Bank has recently cut the base rate by 0.25 percentage points. ", the brain boils; and the phrase is true - the rate has indeed been lowered by the Central Bank by 0.25 PIP. )))
Few people have traded with their hands, and do not know that a pip is 1% of a figure, no matter what the price of one share is, if a lot of 10000 shares is sold for 50004 quid.
how does this all fit in with the current discussion?
"percentage point" equals 1% according to the definition of a point as a"minimum change in a figure" -- and here the entry "0.25 percentage point" makes sense.
in a currency quote of 0.0001 and 0.00001 -- both quotes are 1 point -- 0.0001=1pt and 0.00001=1pt -- or you need to specify which point we are talking about.
if the 0.0001 quote is for example "standard point, st.pt" -- then the quote 0.00001=0.1 st.pt=1pt.
"figure" = 100 pips, not 1 cents -- or in the case of a 5-digit quote -- you need to specify which pips we are talking about
p.s. in statistics, trader's calculators (examples given above) -- the "fractional pip" mentioned here is nothing more than the expression of a change in a 5-digit quote in a 4-digit one
Occasionally visit rbc.ru and cbr.ru. Keep an eye on the financial news.
Show at least one such news item from the archive.
if you follow the terminology -- if you strictly understand the abbreviation "pip" as "percentage point".
then with 4-digit quotations -- when they said "1 pip", they meant "1 percentage point" and 1 pt = 1 pip = 1 percentage point.
then after the introduction of the 5-digit quotation -- if "1 pip" is understood as 0.00001, then 1 pip = 10 points -- if "1 pip" is understood as a percentage point, then it is correct to express points as fractions to the decimal point.