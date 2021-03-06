Points VS Pips - page 83
on the yen - right, yes it is one pip, 0.01 = 1 pips
not on the euro, one hundredth of a euro cent is 0.0001 = 1 pips
where is the pattern? Where is the definition for all instruments ? It's called keeping your nose to the wind...
You yourself pegged pukto pips to the currency of the quotes, no one pulled your tongue, then explain the discrepancy, here are stock quotes, all pegged to the Russian ruble, the question is why the signs are different? Some have 0, where 1, there is also 4. How do I use your definitions to determine what is a pips-point on these quotes?
where is the pattern? Where is the definition for all instruments? It's called keeping your nose in the wind...
You yourself pegged the pips to the currency of the quotes, no one asked you to, then explain the discrepancy, here are stock quotes, all pegged to the Russian ruble, the question is why the signs are different? Some have 0, some have 1, some have 4. How do I use your definitions to determine what a pips-point is in these quotes?
After the comma, pips.
pips is another term? oh, pips have already been introduced for stocks...
I have achievements, experience on CME, trophies for winning margin contests, trading robot battles, world championships, championship medalist - I don't need to prove anything to anyone.
My achievements - answer for themselves.
I am a terminator) only it does not change the fact that no one can give a definition of the point
The regularity in stocks and their volumes.
If you are interested you can google it and find out what a pip equals on a particular instrument.
I have achievements, experience at CME, trophies for winning margin contests, trading robot battles, world championships, championship medals - I don't need to prove anything to anyone.
My achievements - answer for themselves.