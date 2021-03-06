Points VS Pips - page 80
Naturally the penny is not shared. Buy something in a shop in person for half a penny.
And the point - it doesn't have the value of a penny. It can have the value of a minimum change in quotation. It can't go any lower than that.
You are given an example from life that a kopeck is the minimum unit of money.
And the pip is therefore the minimum unit of the possible change of the quote. The difference between the minimum value of change and the value of a kopeck is a different matter.
And if your broker has three-digit quotes, the value of one pip is most likely 0.001 - it is your broker's "kopeck" - the minimal value of possible change of quote. Anything less is no longer available.
Can you define what a pip is and what a pip is without googling?
For starters, let's forget for a while that there is a MetaTrader and it has a _Point.
Pips is an English abbreviation - pips (percentage in point, price interest point).
For a dollar, a pips is one hundredth of a cent. That is, for dollar quotations it is the fourth digit.
Pips is a constant value like a kilogram or a meter and does not change with increasing accuracy of quotations.
What happens when you increase the accuracy of quotes?
An additional decimal place is added to the pips.
Fractional pips
Electronic trading platforms have brought greater price transparency and price competition to the foreign exchange markets.[4] Several trading platforms have extended the quote precision for most of the major currency pairs by an additional decimal point; the rates are displayed in 1/10 pip.
When translated into Russian, the word Pips is translated as Point (I capitalize it to mean Percentage Point).
Now remember about _Point in MT.
When there were 4 digits, point_MT was equal to 1 pips (or 1 Point).
When the 5th digit appeared, the point_MT was reduced by a factor of 10, while one pips (as a standard measure) remained the same, but added a decimal place after the decimal point - became 1.0 pips.
When the 6th digit appears, the point_MT will be reduced by a factor of 100, and another decimal place after the decimal point 1.00 pips will be added to the pips.
But, since there is no concept of Pips (or Percentage Point) in MT, the Russian-speaking community has continued to refer to point_MT as Pips or Point.
But this does not coincide with the English-speaking community, for them pips (Point) does not equal point_MT.
I have already shown screenshots of brokers, banks, monitors - all understand fractional Point (pips).
And only on MetaQuotes website (and in Terminal), these terms are understood "in Russian".
Here are the trading conditions of one of the well-known brokers with fractional pips.
I see, I don't think a simple trailer will figure it all out. In my mind it's all just 4th digit point, 5th pip. It may not be scientifically correct, but it is clear. By the way you can divide everything but 0.
The English wiki, on the other hand, says that a pip is the fourth digit and a point is the fifth:
In finance, specifically in foreign exchange markets, a percentage in point or price interest point(pip) is a unit of change in an exchange rate of a currency pair.
The major currencies (except the Japanese yen) are traditionally priced to four decimal places, and a pip is one unit of the fourth decimal point: for dollar currencies this is to 1/100th of a cent. For the yen, a pip is one unit of the second decimal point, because the yen is much closer in value to the one hundredth of other major currencies.
And how do you go about it in your camp?
But the English wiki says that a pip is the fourth digit and a point is the fifth:
And how do you deal with this in your camp?
I've had it all figured out before this thread.
You were in your own world. The reality is different.
The Matrix...
Pips is the English abbreviation for pips (percentage in point, price interest point).
For the dollar, a pips is one hundredth of a cent. That is, for a dollar quote it is the fourth digit.
Did I get it right that the term" point" does not exist, it was invented?
And pips is only related to the dollar? So gazprom shares have no pips or points?
Am I correct in assuming that the concept of Point does not exist, it was invented?
Are pips related only to the dollar? So gazprom shares have no pips or points? nothing?
you made it up, but why does it not exist ?And pips (Point) has existed for a very long time.
there is no _point_mt - because it is not a point, but a minimum digit (minimum possible quote).
made up, but why doesn't it exist ?And pips (Point) has existed for a very long time.
there is no _point_mt - because it is not a point but a minimum digit.
well ok your pips - item is linked to the dollar, but if the instrument is not linked to the dollar then you cannot apply the term there ?
You were in your own world. And the reality is different.
Matrix...
I suggest not to us not to you - Satoshi (fashionable, beautiful, incomprehensible)
......
there is no _point_mt - because it is not a point, but a minimum digit (minimum possible quote).
This is the point. For at least 30 years for sure.