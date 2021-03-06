Points VS Pips - page 5
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
There are two specific concepts:
1. The minimum unit of measure for the value of a course is a point.
2. The minimum unit of rate change is a tick. There are symbols where the price changes by 5 points at a time.
Bullshit...
1. The minimum unit of exchange rate magnitude is a point for 4 characters and a pip for 5 characters
2) Tick is a price movement no matter how many pips or pips, Monday's gap of 100 pips is also a tick...
not mine is online
not mine is online
decipher for yourself the concept of pips, and it will become clear to you that it may not be a minimum price change
Bullshit...
1. The minimum unit of exchange rate is a pip for 4 digits and a pip for 5 digits...
2. a tick is a price movement no matter how many pips or pips, a 100 pips gap on Monday is also a tick...
Yes... we live in our own special world...
Your head is all upside down and upside down. What is minimum rate unit is already clear - it is the minimum unit of rate value, there is no adding or taking, it is an expanded definition. But there is a short name for it - the point.
A gap is a gap. And a tick is a tick. A tick is the smallest possible price movement. And a gap is a significant change in price in one tick. A tick is a homonym here. The word is the same, but the meanings are different, in one case it is the minimum possible change in price, and in the other it is one change in price.
It's amazing how the neurons in your head are mixed up.
For myself, I have always thought of it this way (example for USD):
and it depends on the units on the chart, which will be shown by MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_POINT). And when I saw the word "pips", I thought it was slang for a point.
I always use old points for input parameters to avoid confusion. And recalculate them inside the program if needed.
For myself, I have always thought of it this way (example for USD):
And it depends on the units on the chart, which is what MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_POINT) will show. And when I saw the word "pips", I thought it was point slang.
I always use old points for input parameters so as not to get confused.
Immediately the question arises, how much is the old and how much is the new? And when was it old and when did it become new? Before the flood, or was there some other event?
It is easier and clearer: 0.0001 - point on 4-digit quotes, 0.00001 - point on 5-digit quotes.
The question immediately arises, how old and how new is it?
Obviously, 0.0001 was earlier than 0.00001.
It is simpler and clearer: 0.0001 is a pip on 4-digit quotes, 0.00001 is a pip on five-digit quotes.
What about the USDJPY?No, I'm not trying to agitate you, it's just my way of thinking. You think for yourself :)