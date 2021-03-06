What does 5 or 4 have to do with it?

Points VS Pips - page 8
Definition
1 пункт - это минимально доступное изменение цены на 1 десятитысячную (0,0001) при четырёхзначных котировках и на 1 сотую (0,01) при двухзначных котировках.
1 пипс - это минимально доступное изменение цены на 1 стотысячную (0,00001) при пятизначных котировках и на 1 тысячную (0,001) при трёхзначных котировках.
Исходя из определения пунктов и пипсов следует, что один пункт состоит из десяти пипсов.
This has always been the definition of those in the know... I remember this definition from 2006 and you can find it on many internet resources now... Anything else is the ramblings of "trending gurus" ....
No pips? Jargon?
The terminal is already full of errors without it. The terminal does not aim to distinguish between points and pips...
In essence, a pip is like a penny to a ruble ....
That's the real Pips... Samuel Peeps.
What's the contradiction? Point is four, pips is five. It's a piece of cake.
There are no such definitions in nature.
A fifth digit can't be a point.
A size forty-five leg can't be a leg! A forty-five is a foot and a forty-five is a club.
Not a hockey stick, a ski.
Apparently 0.0001 was before 0.00001
What about the USDJPY?Nah, I'm not agitating you, that's what I think for myself. You think for yourself :)
For 3/5 digit quotes 1 point = 1 Point()
10 Point()= 1 Pips.