Points VS Pips - page 8

New comment
 
Vladimir Pastushak:

Definition

1 пункт - это минимально доступное изменение цены на 1 десятитысячную (0,0001) при четырёхзначных котировках и на 1 сотую (0,01) при двухзначных котировках.

1 пипс - это минимально доступное изменение цены на 1 стотысячную (0,00001) при пятизначных котировках и на 1 тысячную (0,001) при трёхзначных котировках.

Исходя из определения пунктов и пипсов следует, что один пункт состоит из десяти пипсов.

This has always been the definition of those in the know... I remember this definition from 2006 and you can find it on many internet resources now... Anything else is the ramblings of "trending gurus" ....


Reread the whole thread and was horrified.
What does 5 or 4 have to do with it?
What about the 2 digits? What about the 3 digit quote?
I am making a terminal definition.
You may confuse people by talking about pips, points, pips and so on. What for?
There is precision, point = point = last digit after the decimal point. There is no word for pips in the terminal, there is a word for point.

[Deleted]  
Vladislav Andruschenko:



No pips? Jargon?

Pips

 
Vladislav Andruschenko:

Reread the whole thread and was horrified.
What does a 5 or 4 digit quote have to do with it?
What about the 2 digits? What about the 3 digit quote?
I'm making a definition from the terminal.
To confuse people by talking about pips, milipots, pips and so on? Why?
There is precision, point = point = last decimal place. There is no word for pips in the terminal, there is a word for point.

The terminal is already full of errors without it. The terminal does not aim to distinguish between points and pips...

In essence, a pip is like a penny to a ruble ....

 
Vladimir Pastushak:

There are plenty of errors in the terminal without that. The terminal does not aim to distinguish between points and pips...

In essence, pips to a pip are like pennies to the rouble ....

OK. Where's a pip or a point here, for example
USDX

0,116562
Is the last digit a pip or a minipipip? Or is it a micropip?
 

1

That's the real Pips... Samuel Peeps.

 
Vladimir Baskakov:
What's the contradiction? Point is four, pips is five. It's a piece of cake.

There are no such definitions in nature.

 
Vladimir Baskakov:
A fifth digit can't be a point.
A size forty-five leg can't be a leg! A forty-five is a foot and a forty-five is a club.
Have you guys lost your mind?
 
Artyom Trishkin:
A size forty-five leg can't be a leg! A forty-five is a foot and a forty-five is a club.
Have you guys lost your nerve?

Not a hockey stick, a ski.

 
Aleksei Stepanenko:

Apparently 0.0001 was before 0.00001

What about the USDJPY?

Nah, I'm not agitating you, that's what I think for myself. You think for yourself :)
Also a point.
 

For 3/5 digit quotes 1 point = 1 Point()

10 Point()= 1 Pips.

123456789101112131415...169
New comment