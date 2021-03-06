Points VS Pips - page 7
15 years ago brokers only had 4-digit accounts and only after 2008 many started to offer 5-digit accounts under the pretext of convenience.
Since then the term to distinguish standard pips from non-standard pips has started to appear.
But unfortunately many trading and programming gurus call things by different names and thus teach others complete nonsense...
Read resources that are more than 10 - 15 years old and you'll understand everything, but it's not easy to admit your own mistakes....
The meaning of the word "minimal" hasn't changed from this.
This does not change the meaning of the word "minimum".
Did I understand correctly that 20 pips on a 4-digit account is equal to 20 pips on a 5-digit account?
Yep, almost all of those who wrote off do not distinguish between the percentage point and the minimum point in the terminal (e.g. the moderators of the forum and the developers with ratings over 100K).
And these are forum moderators and developers who have rating more than 100K.
In MT4 and MT5 there are only pips as a minimum possible price change and there are no percentage points at all.
https://www1.oanda.com/forex-trading/learn/getting-started/pips
PRICE INTEREST POINT (PIP)
For him, yes, I've already given you an example and still - Nothing?
You don't even seem to understand what the conversation is about and will argue about anything and everything as long as you contradict, even yourself, as you are doing now.
And now you are also contradicting yourself, or do not understand what I am writing here.
Did I get it right? Are "point" and "profit" the same thing to you? Like green and wet ? ))))))))
Points (according to the terminal)
You don't even seem to understand what the conversation is about and will argue about anything and everything as long as you contradict, even yourself, as you are doing now.
What is the contradiction? Point is the fourth digit, pips is the fifth. It's a piece of cake.
A point is the last digit of a quotation.
When they make eight decimal places, it will be the eighth decimal place. There will be no other way. There will be no mini, micro, etc. pips.