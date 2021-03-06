Points VS Pips - page 15
Open your broker's website in English and you will see everything in pips)
Do I get it right that for you what is written on the site is the ultimate truth? That is, some web programmer in the form of banter or out of stupidity will write that the price is measured in poo, then you will refer to him and argue that this is so, because it is written even on the site!
The difference is that some people don't need to read or ask, they just get the gist...
No, wrong, I wrote it to make the point that pips is the Percentage Point, which is unchangeable, and in which all brokers, all banks, all financial institutions do their calculations.show me one brokerage (or financial website) that does not count in pips
The difference is that some people don't need to read or ask, they just get the gist...
I do. And even if some expat financier in a necktie on the telly says otherwise, it's not an argument for me. Because I have my head on my shoulders, and he can say whatever he wants. Let's say the min unit price is 0.00001, 5 digits. Why the 5th digit has one name, and the rest have another? why is it different? Why 1 has the same name as 2, but 5 is different... 5 is a magic number? Is it feng shui or is it written on the pyramid that 5 is the exception to the rule?
No, wrong, I wrote it to make it clear that pips is the Percentage Point, which is unchanging, and in which all brokers, all banks, all financial institutions do their calculations.show me one brokerage (or financial website) that does not count in pips
So what does the Percentage Point have to do with the fifth digit in a quote? What does it have to do with the point that is discussed here and why is it being argued that the pips is the 5th digit, and the point is the 4th?
It would not be a problem if all the kitchens had the same price signatures. That is why all publications on the topic and all forums always stipulate - e.g. "set TP to 100 pips (4-digit)". If it says simply "set TP to 100 pips" - by default that means 100 pips on the 4-digit and 1000 pips on the 5-digit.
No wonder those who don't trade but only write owls are not aware of this.
That's exactly what it's about, the substitution of terms in the Russian-speaking segment. Everyone understands how he came up with it in the beginning.
It is possible to trade with the knowledge of how things really are... don't be surprised. I think this thread is precisely designed to educate.
All the speculation about pips is, as in this example, some moron thought it would be more tempting. And in reality, how much will you get if you buy (sell) one US dollar? After all, everyone understands that the minimum indivisible item is a penny. Why and why would there be any extra digits there?