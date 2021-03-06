Points VS Pips - page 14
In general, everything is clear, the advertisers have invented to divide conventionally a point, because when the spread was 2 points, and then another 1 decimal place appeared, it would be strange to write on the banner that the spread is only 20 points... (after 2...) and they started to write 0.2. A slang name appeared... When one more sign appears, these same people will ask on the forum what it is called. You'd better ask the advertisers)).
The percentage point has remained the same - it is the same value.
only the"minimum possible price change" changes.
In MT4 and MT5 there are only points as "minimum possible price change" and there are no "percentage points" at all.
I'm talking about the instruments in MT4 and MT5. In many of them pips are just points.
Note the farthing in the 5-digit quotations.
But points are understood as they used to be and are understood now.
I'm talking specifically about tools that are in MT4 and MT5. Many of them have points consisting of pips.
Well, as I understand it, first you need to understand the terms.
For some reason many people here have decided that a pip is something small, 1/10th of a pip.
Or they write that it is fart-slang and there are no pips at all)
What else would you call the fifth digit of a retail quote?)
In western stock markets, points are divided by pips.
This interface is already adapted. And we are talking about reality.
Roman:
Then what else to call the fifth digit, the retail quotation? ))
And if a 6th digit appears, what will it be called? What if there is only 1 sign? What if there is no sign at all? What if there are 10 of them? How will you be able to name the min unit price in each case?
on the contrary))
Pips is Percentage Point and no one in the "western markets" divides pips).
They write 2.5 pips or 0.5 pips which means 2.5 percentage points or 0.5 percentage points.
An atom is an atom and a nucleon is a nucleon, things should be called by their proper names... And an atom is not the point which is a nucleon...
There will be 6 signs or 20 signs each will be given its own name, thousandths or twenty thousandths... When they are, then they will be named...
Now, there are accounts with 2 and 4 digits and the minimum change in them is counted in pips and there are 5-digit accounts the minimum change in which is counted in pips. Whether one likes it or not...
There is a container for liquids, the volume of which is calculated in litres (bucket, barrel, tank) and there is a container for liquids, the volume of which is calculated in milliliters (syringe, vial, minispoon).
It is stupid to count the volume of a syringe in litres...
So call the 5th digit a minipoint. And then it will be miles, micro, nano... And then what?
6 or 26, it doesn't matter. The last digit is the point.
I, too, have run out of patience to read this nonsense of self-written words, presented as truth with a bloated pride in their own "cleverness".
Piping, snooping at your pleasure. Eat your ego... ;)
Pip, pip, pip, pip, pip, pip, pip, pip, pip, pip, pip, pip, pip. You'll feel good about yourself... ;)
Open your broker's website in English - and you'll see everything in pips)
Amuse yourselves.