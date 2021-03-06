Points VS Pips - page 21
For the sake of interest, look up any signal here, the statistics section, look for items. When you find it, let me know.
Is it the other way round again?
I see it in money, in percentages, but I don't see it in pips. Yes, I see the slippage - in pips.
Oh, I saw it:
What can I say - it's probably points. Not tenths of a point, but points. But the name pips is an abbreviation, not pips made up, and these pips are equal to Points - they do not need to be additionally divided/multiplied depending on the digit capacity of quotations on different traded instruments.
What can I say - it's probably points. Not tenths of a point, but points. But the name pips is an abbreviation, not pips made up, and these pips are equal to Points - they do not need to be additionally divided/multiplied depending on the digits of quotations on different traded instruments.
By the way, yes. If that's an argument for them - you should find account statistics with four-digit quotes and with five-digit quotes. The four-digit one will also have the word "pips" in its report. So pips and pips are synonymous in reports here.
We have to divide it by 10 to get to the normal points
and that's it, come on Dasha, show them around
Well no, I can't do it anymore - 24 hours a day telling them where to try the glasses on. People talk about one thing and they talk about theirs. It is impossible to persuade "the unintelligent not to browbeat".
It's a great shuffle... :-) Let's have a poll, shall we?
I was just asking myself - what's a pip to you, what's a point? Everything is clear with a point, but not with a pip. I know that it's a tenth of a pip, but if such situation occurred during discussion of margin trading I would ask something like - "well, yes...". - you're talking about pips - in your mind it's a tenth of a point... am I understanding this correctly?
Anyway... There is no common understanding...
Although, of course - they are EQUAL values, but it would be better if a pip was in the sense of a tenth of a point... :-)
Indeed, 10 points and 10 pips are equal.
PS Artem - I'm on your side! :-)
It would be interesting, but then again - I can't look for anything anymore. I'm going to bed - two hours of sleep at night is not good for my health :(
I wouldn't want one piece of wood to equal ten pieces of wood. It's in a cathouse...