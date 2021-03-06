Points VS Pips - page 22
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Found one signal with four-digit quotes and the word "pips" in the report too
Great! A picture is needed ;)
Even two - one with five-digit quotes and one with four-digit quotes.
It will be interesting to hear gentlemen "Barto"
I wouldn't want one piece of wood to equal ten pieces of wood. It's in a cathouse...
Great! A picture is needed ;)
Even two - one with five-digit quotes, the other with four-digit ones.
It will be interesting to hear gentlemen "Barto"
Wasn't it already the case that a pip and a pip don't equate to a certain value,I would like participants to name points in the 4th digit and pips in the 5th digit
Of course, we can assume that at the 4-digit level the profit in pips is multiplied by 10 to get those certain pips. But here is the proof that multiplying by 10 does not work:
This is a snippet of the report from the 4-digit account.
See the numbers 1 and 7 at the end? That means the numbers are not multiplied by 10. So the pips are called points. So pips and pips are the same thing.
So, all your arguments, fellow pipers and pipspotters, are once again crumbling to ashes.
Of course, we can assume that at the 4-digit level the profit in pips is multiplied by 10 to get those certain pips. But here's the proof that multiplying by 10 doesn't work:
This is a fragment of a report from a 4-digit account.
See the numbers 1 and 7 at the end? That means the numbers are not multiplied by 10. So the points are called pips. So pips and points are the same thing.
So, all your arguments, fellow pipers and pipspotters, are once again crumbling into ashes.
On the beech it is counted in pips, but here it is counted in pips.
Point() is the same as pips. These concepts are equal, and ultimately mean the same thing. Point is a point. And for the abbreviation pips you look for deciphering, hopefully it will be harder to come up with a new definition that fits into the theory of fractional indivisible quantities - you also need to know English, not to make up whatever you want in Russian.
Oh, you've got to be kidding me. It says pips, he starts figuring out whether it's a five or four-digit bill.
Man, how else to say it in your language. Would an allegory help?
Do you live in a house? Do you shop and drive a bass or a car? In nyt lukite on olds and slip on bads?
pips is not pips. It's an acronym with a translation available in the transcript. Bottom line - it's everyone's well-known point - the minimum and indivisible value.
and yu welkom.
Point() is the same as pips. These concepts are equal, and ultimately mean the same thing. Point is a point. And for the abbreviation pips you look for deciphering, hopefully it will be harder to come up with a new definition that fits into the theory of fractional indivisible quantities - you also need to know English, not to make up whatever you want in Russian.
Oh, you're really... It says pips, it starts calculating whether it's a five or four-digit account.
Yes. But I didn't calculate it, I just looked in another tab. I ended up finding out that pips are called pips.