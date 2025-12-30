I can't top up my account, except to top up with mql5 coupons there are no other options. what is this nonsense. and there are no options icons. there is no webmoney icon - page 12
and in webmoney - only deposit 0.8% + withdrawal 0.8% - not robbery?)
If anything, I've had EP for just over two years now. It's a load of crap.
Currency exchange at WM is 5...6% better than the Central Bank rate. To Visa/MC exchange rates even more
So this is earnings from exchange rate fluctuations, the commission is not robbery?
nothing against it, I just don't see the rip-off fee
You have nothing to compare it to, so you don't see it. But whatever.
If anything, I use (or have used) webmoney more often than the EP )
I confirm the exchange rate is even higher than the official one when withdrawing from webmoney to the card and in general it is a very flexible system, it is possible to withdraw to different payment systems.
And you have replaced it with some bullshit. For information, now the rate USDRUB in Metatrader is 63.77.
Exchange section https://exchanger.money/emoney/home/yandex/rub-wmz
WM has a lot of different exchange schemes, but many do not know how to use it and end up paying up to 10% commission for the exchange. As the saying goes: "A bad head makes the legs hurt.
This is true, I did not know a lot myself. For instance, you may refill your MegaFon card in the same way as you usually refill your phone and you will be able to pay with it everywhere.
Or you can withdraw by transferring money in $ or other currencies through the exchange sections. Or even into crypto.
There are a lot of ways to do it.
In my case, I only pay 0.8% but the exchange rate is higher than the official one, this compensates for 0.8%.
Many customers from western countries haggle over $5 and there are not as many orders as I would like.
For this reason I have to pay 3-10% for withdrawal.
So it's earning on exchange rate fluctuations, the commission is not robbery?
Yep, on eP the percentage is zero and in the final account comes to less than through predatory WM. But the commission is zero, but cool ;)
Yeah, I withdrew 10 quid and ended up with half a pound of gingerbread :(
The situation is no better with direct payment by EP card.