Fins in the glass - trying to understand what happened by the ticks - page 8
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Yes, you really can't see it. That's odd...
That's something we can deal with.
@Renat Fatkhullin, @Slava, who can check the tick sequence?
There are three options for dividend accounting.
...
Thank you, very interesting.
And changing dividend expectations and rescheduling through expirations doesn't make the profitability of your strategy much worse?
This is something we can deal with.
@Renat Fatkhullin, @Slava, who can check the tick sequence?
Why call the jedi when you can do it yourself. 1) Download tics in finam. 2) Download ticks from MT5. 3) Compare ticks. That's it.
Why call the jedi when you can do it yourself. 1) Download ticks in finam. 2) Download ticks from MT5. 3) Compare ticks. That's it.
Where is Finam's Ask and Bid?
And the pro-trading is the same.
Neither Finam nor any other broker/source has any bid/ask in the tick feed of trades(time&sake). The subtlety here is that ticks are a sequence of trades, i.e. aggregated bids, while bil-axes are 'quotes' of NOT aggregated limits.
Since you are a connoisseur of hft, enlighten me. I know that bids are processed in frames, i.e., the exchange has a frequency of information, all bids hit for example in 0.01 seconds are brought together, after that information about this fact is broadcasted and Ask and Bid after this operation. As I understand, FIFO method is used for consolidation (by price, not by time), then how can a request get into this frame out of order, if the frame is closed for reception? Or is the retransmission of Ask and Bid an error on the part of the MT5 server?I assume that it was MM who put the bids into this frame on the fact of redeeming the bet, and then filled the gap with his limits, which he removed afterwards.
Thank you, very interesting.
And changing dividend expectations and rescheduling through expirations doesn't make the profitability of your strategy much worse?
:) This is not my strategy.
It appeared as soon as futures came into existence.
If no dividends are assigned, the dividends posted (counted) tend to exceed the real ones,
so there is simply no entry into the market (but the market doesn't "go on the rails", there are, not often, that there are breakdowns).
And profitability depends on market participants assessing the situation correctly.
I always put an entry into the market 3-5% above the bank deposit offer.
I always trade 56 pairs of instruments, someone always "takes a shot".
Added
I don't trade now at all, I'm all out on MOEX
In details: the limit order of the participant, who does not use hft-connection for the operative analysis of t&s, coming to the exchange for sale with the price 65822 was noticed by hft-strategy, which analyzes the market, and under it the counter limit order was generated, which led to the registration of this transaction in the first frame of the 12th second. Without entering it in the market! That is the essence of hft-strategies: prediction of the real close price, and buying out of 'lagging' bids. That is, theft strategy evaluated the volume traded at the 11th second and 'knowing' that after such volume, the market price is in the 65870/65880 area, it generated counter limits for all 'cheap' sales. And then re-sold them at a fair 'market' price, which the strategy promptly valued. The other market participants did not see these bids in the cup at all. This is, in a nutshell, the essence of hft trading.
By your logic, did two different participants make transactions at the same time (with minimal difference) or did they do it consecutively? If they did it simultaneously, how could the second participant learn about the actions of the first, if the actions of the first have not yet been broadcast by the exchange to all bidders?
If the first redeemed the cup, then someone put a limit, and only then it was redeemed by someone else, i.e. it turns out even three participants.
It is necessary to read the rules to understand how bids are summed up in the frame.
Neither Finam nor other brokers/sources have any bid/ask in the tick-tape of trades(time&sake) to begin with. The subtlety here is that ticks are a sequence of trades, i.e. aggregated orders, while bil-aks are 'quotes' of NOT aggregated limits.
+