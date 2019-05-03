Fins in the glass - trying to understand what happened by the ticks - page 7
I don't understand the beauty of it.
So giving a hundred quid to the stock market is a piece of cake?
You're just not happy with 10-12% per annum and 100% risk-free,
I do. That's the difference.
is it less at the bank?
the strategy - put the money in and forget about it
You just don't know the issue.
I'm quite knowledgeable
and have checked it all over a period of more than 40 years
and I will tell you that it is not as you make it out to be.what you have written does not always work, long enough (up to 2 - 3 years). but still not always
Check for yourself!
You can check for 100 years, but I am and will continue to be profitable :)
Let me ask how you account for dividends. It is especially interesting how to work in cases where the size and date are not yet known exactly. Or do you only work where it is already known?
There are three ways of accounting for dividends.
1. When the dividend is declared.
2. Historical dividend payout values.
3. Approximate dividends are calculated from current spot and futures prices.
If dividends are declared early (60-70 days before expiration), everything is simple (see pictures above: SBRF-6.19, SBPR-6.19, MOEX-6.19).
As a rule, but not always, the estimated dividends in this case are lower than the declared ones, hence the interest is higher than the Central Bank rate,
sometimes as high as 40-42%. However, it should not be forgotten that the fewer days before the expiry, the higher the interest.
At the end of last year for Aeroflot, there was 151% interest for 1 day before expiration,
which, in cash terms.
significantly less than 11% 70 days before expiry.
added
But there are also cases where a dividend is declared but the market expects a repeat dividend to fall in the same month,
then the profit percentage becomes negative.
NLMK-6.19
Dividend declared 5.8 RUB/share and traded 10.15 RUB/share