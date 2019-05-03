Fins in the glass - trying to understand what happened by the ticks - page 16
It's a bug in the terminal or in the settings. What's there to discuss?
I see...
Didn't you realise that the data for the other account is indicative (i.e. it could be anything)?
I don't think they will broadcast other data on purpose - the question is on the other side of the problem - stock exchange or broker, and on the terminal - why there is no 0 price on the chart.
1. what makes you think that the ticks are broadcasting exchange data?
This is an indicative function for FORTS account.
3. Because an indicative (real LAST) is broadcast on the chart
Are different quotes broadcast to the chart and the history? Then how do you get the ones that the chart is based on?
This is not a question for me, I don't know how MT5 translates indicative quotes from another account.
Yes all those zeros are a question for MQ.
As it is, I looked at it by eye - the quotes/trades are generally the same as the Quik, including the stocks.
Alexey!
I noticed that you have been looking to trade currencies on FORTS for a long time.
You are not developing your TS correctly.
The price of Si depends on the USD index and on the price of oil.
Try to make a Prevdo USD index out of the available FORTS volts and screw oil to them, but
not directly, but with an average price over the last 24 hours (lately the Si price is not immediately responsive to oil price changes)
I observe a similar idea, but more often the reaction goes to EURUSD (I look at the DC), and the oil is ahead - i.e. if it is close to an important level for oil growth, the ruble starts to pull back - expecting a bounce from the level in the near future. I.e. the maximum price delta extension from the expected event is traded there and then a convergence towards it.
EURUSD occupies most of the USD index
By the way, note that someone only bought 1k USD at 67 and drew a very significant candle for technical analysis.
Why was there such a vacuum - where did the sellers go? Or is this a special artwork to mislead?