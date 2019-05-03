Fins in the glass - trying to understand what happened by the ticks - page 5

Aleksey Vyazmikin, are you talking about demo or real?
 
prostotrader:
Aleksey Vyazmikin, are you talking about demo or real?

I am talking about the real account of course.

 
Aleksey Vyazmikin:

I'm talking about a real account of course.

I mean, have you tested in the tester on a real account?

 
prostotrader:

So you tested in the tester on a real account?

That's correct.

The tics are unloaded from the terminal connected to the real account.
 
Aleksey Vyazmikin:

Perhaps I will do so, unless a sensible explanation can be found. Similar movements I see periodically in a glass, but with smaller volumes and their nature interested me even earlier, and here such a demonstrative case with a strong movement.

But you have to think how to present yourself. The stock exchange responded to me several times, but later they stopped, saying that since I am a private person (and not a legal entity), all questions to the broker.

 
Andrey Azatskiy:

Just think about how you are going to present yourself. They said that since I am a private person (and not a legal entity), all questions are to be answered by the broker.

What a bunch of bureaucrats, though.

 
Aleksey Vyazmikin:

Right.

Ticks are unloaded from the terminal connected to the real account.

I'm not sure if the tester is working correctly, so I test in real trade simulation mode.

I have never had any problems.

 
prostotrader:

I'm not sure if the tester is working correctly, so I test it on the real world in trade simulation mode.

Never had any problems.

Are you suggesting that the ticks are not being fed correctly by the broker?

 
Aleksey Vyazmikin:

Are you suggesting that the ticks are not given correctly by the broker?

You and I share the same broker :)

 
Andrey Khatimlianskii:

Do you think the feed is different in Quicksilver in this timeframe? It would be good to find someone with a real account and compare the feeds.

It won't do any good. Here is the dynamics of ticks (yellow dots) with simultaneous Ask/Bid in my platform:

Due to the peculiarities of the graphic library, only the last trade of the pack is displayed. In reality the picture looks like this:

I.e. ticks are non-deterministic (not separated by time) I.e. ticks at price 65845 happened at the same time as 65820.

