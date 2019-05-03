Fins in the glass - trying to understand what happened by the ticks - page 5
Aleksey Vyazmikin, are you talking about demo or real?
I am talking about the real account of course.
I mean, have you tested in the tester on a real account?
That's correct.The tics are unloaded from the terminal connected to the real account.
Perhaps I will do so, unless a sensible explanation can be found. Similar movements I see periodically in a glass, but with smaller volumes and their nature interested me even earlier, and here such a demonstrative case with a strong movement.
But you have to think how to present yourself. The stock exchange responded to me several times, but later they stopped, saying that since I am a private person (and not a legal entity), all questions to the broker.
What a bunch of bureaucrats, though.
I'm not sure if the tester is working correctly, so I test in real trade simulation mode.
I have never had any problems.
Are you suggesting that the ticks are not being fed correctly by the broker?
You and I share the same broker :)
Do you think the feed is different in Quicksilver in this timeframe? It would be good to find someone with a real account and compare the feeds.
It won't do any good. Here is the dynamics of ticks (yellow dots) with simultaneous Ask/Bid in my platform:
Due to the peculiarities of the graphic library, only the last trade of the pack is displayed. In reality the picture looks like this:
I.e. ticks are non-deterministic (not separated by time) I.e. ticks at price 65845 happened at the same time as 65820.