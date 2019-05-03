Fins in the glass - trying to understand what happened by the ticks - page 10
No, the price movements of the asset and the futures are ir relevant, because I have already made a profit.
I've already fixed my profits by buying stocks and selling futures.
If you have more questions, then write in a theme"Prefs Bashneft seems it is necessary to take".
As far as I know, limiters are not matched to limiters. Limiters are always matched to a market. HFT is not about being able to match your limiters with someone else's, but about taking advantage of the speed at which you get information from the exchange and do something with your bids, whether limit or market. In other words, if you are "closer" to the exchange, you have more opportunities.
You got it right. The author is highly imaginative, to put it mildly)
There are no market orders on the exchange, only limit orders. A market order is a limit order at the worst price.
There are three types of orders on the FORTS (they are all limit orders, yes). There is only one type of order in the market and the orders cannot be linked to each other.
One of the three types is called a market order. Is that better?)
And I argue that there are indeed 3 types of orders on FORTS,
but they are neither market orders nor limit orders (see the type field).
"There's no spoonful.
:)There's a lot of beer.
In general, let's operate with the concepts of the exchange :)
Here is an extract from the rules for organizing bidding - I took something interesting for this situation:
Organized auction rules
on the Derivatives Market of PJSC Moscow Exchange
Order – an offer submitted by the Trading Member in accordance with the procedure established by these Rules, containing offers for making a Derivatives Deal/Derivatives Deals. Orders by type are divided into Orders (for sale or for purchase), Orders "Calendar spread" (for sale or for purchase), Indicative order (for sale or for purchase);
Indicative Order – an Order formed in the Trading System on the basis of a positive result of checking the Indicative Quotes in the Indicative Quotes System for compliance with the conditions specified in Article 8 of these Rules. Indicative orders by type are divided into Indicative sell orders and Indicative buy orders;
Indicative Quote – an electronic message submitted to the Indicative Quotation System, which contains a Quote, an Indicative Quote Volume and is an expression of the intention to make a Derivatives Deal/Derivatives Deals (Indicative Offer). Indicative quotes by type are divided into Indicative sell quotes and Indicative buy quotes;
Indicative Quote Volume – a value reflecting the number of Derivatives Contracts, the intention to conclude which is expressed by submitting an Indicative Quote;
Indicative Offer – the intention to conclude a Derivatives Contract expressed by submitting an Indicative Quote;
Execution of the Order - execution of a Derivatives Deal / Derivatives Deals on the basis of this Order;
Derivatives Deal – a set of Derivatives Contracts with the same code, concluded on the basis of two counter Orders at the same price;
Derivative contract (contract) – an agreement that is a derivative financial instrument in accordance with the Federal Law “On the Securities Market”, concluded in accordance with these Rules on the terms of the Specification, these Rules and the Clearing Rules;
Futures contract / futures - a futures contract that provides for the obligation of the parties to the contract to periodically or lump sums of money, depending on changes in prices for goods, securities, the exchange rate of the relevant currency, interest rates, inflation, values calculated based on the prices of derivative financial instruments , values of indicators constituting official statistical information, values of physical, biological and / or chemical indicators of the state of the environment, from the occurrence of a circumstance indicating non-performance or improper performance by one or more legal entities, states or municipalities of their obligations (with the exception of a guarantee agreement and insurance contract), or another circumstance that is provided for by federal law or regulations in the field of financial markets and regarding which it is not known whether it will occur or not, as well as from a change values calculated on the basis of one or a combination of several of the above indicators
Order Processing Subsystem – a set of software and hardware tools, which is a subsystem of the Software and Hardware Complex of the Technical Center, designed to process instructions for concluding Derivatives and instructions for submitting Indicative Quotes submitted by the Client to the Trading Member using the ISD;
Trading System / Trading System - a subsystem of the Software and Hardware Complex of the Technical Center, which is a set of hardware, software, databases, telecommunications and other equipment that provides the ability to maintain, store, process and disclose information necessary for making Derivatives Transactions;
7.3. Two unaddressed Active orders, with the exception of Calendar Spread Orders, are considered counter (one Active order is counter to another Active order) if the following conditions are simultaneously met for them:
7.7. The best Active Buy Order is the Active Buy Order containing the highest price (for a Futures Order) or the highest premium (for an Options Order) or, if there are multiple such Active Orders, the one announced earlier.
7.8. The best Active Sell Order is the Active Sell Order containing the lowest price (for an Order to enter into Futures Contracts) or the lowest premium (for an Order to enter into Options Contracts), and if there are several such Active Orders, the one announced earlier.
7.10. An order submitted to the Trading System must contain an indication of the category:
7.17. If the Order contains the section code of the register of positions accounting, stipulated by the agreement on the fulfillment of the obligations of the Market Maker, then this Order is considered to be submitted by the Trading Member when he fulfills the obligations of the Market Maker.
7.18. The Exchange registers all Orders received from Trading Members, including the registration of Indicative Orders (hereinafter referred to as the register of transactions). The register of transactions is formed in electronic form after the end of trading. The transaction registry contains the following information:
At the request of the Trading Member, the Exchange, in the manner and within the time limits determined by the requirements of laws and other regulatory acts of the Russian Federation, provides such a Trading Member with an extract from the register of transactions sent to the Trading System by this Trading Member.
7.19. Received Orders are registered by the Exchange in the Register of Orders (considered declared), except for the cases provided for in clause 7.20 of these Rules, and also except for the period of suspension of Trading.
7.20. The submitted Order is not registered by the Exchange in the Register of Orders, if:
8.9. The moment of receipt by the Exchange of a positive result of checking the Indicative Quotes specified in paragraph 8.7 of these Rules is the moment of submitting Indicative orders and on the terms of such Indicative Quotes in order to conclude a Derivatives Contract / Derivatives Contracts in the Trading System. Received Indicative Quotes are recognized as Indicative Orders and are registered in the Transaction Register automatically in accordance with paragraph 7.1 of these Rules, subject to the provisions provided for in paragraph 8.16 of these Rules.
8.10. Two unaddressed Indicative Quotes are considered to be counter (one Indicative Quote is counter to another Indicative Quote) if the following conditions are simultaneously met for them:
8.11. The best Indicative Buy Quote is the Indicative Buy Quote containing the highest Quote, and if there are several such Indicative Quotes, the one submitted earlier.
8.12. The best Indicative Sell Quote is the Indicative Sell Quote containing the lowest Quote, and if there are several such Indicative Quotes, the one submitted earlier.
8.13. An indicative quotation submitted to the Indicative Quotation System must contain an indication of the category:
If at the moment of submitting a market Indicative Quote allowing for partial execution, among the opposite Indicative Quotes with a Quote no worse than the Quote specified in the Indicative Quote, there is an Indicative Quote / Indicative Quotes with the same TIN (or a code replacing it) as in of the specified market Indicative Quote, then the specified market Indicative Quote is executed in the amount not exceeding the total volume of counter Indicative Quotes that are better in relation to the best counter Indicative Quote with the same TIN (or a code that replaces it).
8.16. After registration of the Indicative Quote as an Indicative Order in the Transaction Register, until the moment of its registration in the Order Register, the Exchange sends to the Trading Member who submitted such primary Indicative Quote to the Indicative Quote System, a request for confirmation of this Indicative Quote (hereinafter referred to as the Confirmation Request), which must contain the following information:
The confirmation request may contain other information.
Upon receipt of the Request for Confirmation, the Trading Member sends a response to the Exchange, which must contain either confirmation of the Indicative Quote or refusal to confirm the Indicative Quote.
Lack of a response to the specified request within the period established by the Exchange's internal document is recognized by the Exchange as a refusal to confirm the Indicative Quote.
When submitting an Indicative Quote, the Trading Member has the right to specify a special feature that characterizes such an Indicative Quote as an Indicative Quote, in respect of which automatic confirmation of the Indicative Quote is set. The specified special feature is recognized by the Exchange as a response containing confirmation of the Indicative Quote.
Receipt of a refusal to confirm an Indicative Quote is recognized by the Exchange as an electronic message of a Trading Member about cancellation (deletion) of such an Indicative Quote. In this case, cancellation (deletion) of the Indicative Quote from the System of Indicative Quotes is carried out by the Exchange automatically.
The Exchange has the right to establish by the Exchange's internal document restrictions on the maximum number of refusals to confirm the Indicative Quote, which can be sent by the Trading Member, and measures taken by the Exchange when such a number of refusals by the Trading Member is exceeded.
10.1. Derivatives Trades shall be executed by acceptance by the Clearing Center of offers received by it as a result of the announcement of Orders for making Derivatives Trades. Derivatives Transactions based on Indicative Orders shall be executed in the same manner as provided for by this Article 10 of the Trading Rules for Derivatives Transactions based on other types of Orders.
10.2. The condition for acceptance by the Clearing Center of an offer to conclude a Derivatives Contract is the presence of opposite Active Orders, which are respectively the best Buy Order and the best Sell Order or, respectively, the best Calendar Spread Order for sale and the best Calendar Spread Order for Buy.
In order to create conditions for fulfillment of obligations under the Derivatives Trades, the Clearing Center has the right to accept an Active Order in the absence of a counter Active Order.
10.3. Offers are accepted by the Clearing Center subject to the conditions stipulated by these Rules, the Clearing Rules and the Specifications. The Clearing Center accepts offers by sending electronic messages to the Trading Members-offers indicating the number of accepted offers (the number of Futures (Option) contracts concluded) and the price of the Futures Contract (the Option premium value / spread value). These messages are not Applications. The moment when the said message is displayed in the Trading System is considered the moment when the Trading Members – Offerors receive the Clearing Center's acceptance.
10.4. When making a Derivatives Deal in accordance with clause 10.2 of these Rules on the basis of counter Active orders, the price / premium / spread is considered equal / equal to the price / premium / spread value specified in the counter Active order declared earlier, and the number of concluded Derivatives Contracts is considered equal to the lesser of the number of offers contained in counter Active orders.
When making a Derivatives transaction in accordance with paragraph 10.2 of these Rules on the basis of one Active order, the price / premium / spread value is considered equal to the price / premium / spread value specified in the Active order, and the number of concluded Derivatives Contracts is considered equal to the lesser of the number specified in the Active order. order or acceptance by the Clearing Centre.
12.3. During the Trading Day, the Exchange provides all Trading Members through the AWS in real time with the following Exchange information:
I confess that quite complex concepts - I still don’t understand why introduce the term application and indicative application - what is the global difference then? As I understand it, an indicative order forms a spread, or what? From this text, I still don’t understand what happened in the glass - because after each transaction a new price should be broadcast.
There are misunderstandings - highlighted in color - as I understand it, you can put a limit for sale at the maximum price that suits you for buying and hammer into the glass, and at the same time I will buy back everything that is below this limit while the limit is worth?
Another incomprehensible moment - highlighted in color - is this how it is generally implemented in MT5 or in Quick?
Heresy - in believers: a deviation from the norms of the dominant religion.
Your religion does not suit me.
Why would I want to parse a tick chart, I form the last trade myself, just like everyone else does, hence the tape.
As far as I know, limiters are not reducible to limiters.
But if you like calling limit orders market orders, we have freedom of religion.
Call things by their proper names. I'm not talking here about orders that are stored on MQ's servers,
I'm not talking about orders which are stored on MQ's servers, just stock orders. At the end of the day, the stock comes together with the market. And it doesn't matter how
it's like a terminal station. This is followed by a line which shows the result of
of the market orders and the limit orders in the market cup.