The Sultonov system indicator - page 76
Yusuf, how can you lie so shamelessly? You offered to give me an excel file to write an indicator. But it has already been written to you. And now I think it was written in more than one instance and by more than one programmer. And you have removed the files from the thread not because you were accused of looking for a free programmer, but because you've already found one. But one is not enough, two is not enough ... How many free programmers do you need to be satisfied?
Dimitri, commend you for staying in your role. If I had downloaded the results of "free", as you put it, "free programmers", you would have been right in my arguments. But go on with your unconstructive criticism. and as one of my true supporters pointed outhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/307935/page62#comment_11186914 ,
Enjoy the criticism. Criticism is the best friend and praise is the greatest enemy. And don't forget what Edison said:I didn't fail. I just found 10,000 ways that don'twork.
The red line is a0 or C0
The turquoise line is a4
Looking for a pattern ....
If a4<1 and C0>0, then, price tends to fall - SELL, otherwise - BAY:
You have again sent me a version of the exel code that I have not corrected! Not suspecting forgery.
And on the issue of SUMM, let's talk in response to your post that I do not know how to place SUMM in the code of Exel and you will get a decent response that will surprise you ...
I do not understand who asked you to do what? I did not ask you to do anything and you asked me to do it.
I do not ask you to do anything, but you did.
SZS: I don't want to google, but I think this guy has been or will be very active on several trader forums and he is looking for young people to fool them with his 18 )))) formula.
There is some pattern to be seen.
For your information: ао or Цо are influence of historical prices which are not included into the sample and influence of non-market external forces, а4 is influence of opening price of the previous bar or closing price of the bar before yesterday.
For the sake of interest, please try to create a line from the sum of a4+ao. Let's see the character of influence of such a combined line. They are antipodes.
Here is version 1.0
Anyone interested - if there are any mistakes - let me know - I'll fix it
Alexey. please try to test weekly and monthly TFs. On pound, on TF D1 try to use a3 instead of a4, please.
The red line is a0 or C0
The turquoise line is a4
Looking for a pattern ....
Why look for them if they are laid down in the formulas and methods.
Although all coefficients are random (functional product of 4 independent quantities), the amplitude of all "coefficients" increases as the volume increases (because the deviations of the initial ones increase), and there is a 4 bar delay on the reverse reaction.
Pound D1
a0 and a3