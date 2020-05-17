The Sultonov system indicator - page 71
That's why, Yusuf, I wanted you to code your algorithms yourself. You can see that there is a total mutual misunderstanding. The forum participants do not understand what you want, and you do not understand why the forum participants do not understand "elementary" things.
Apparently you and I studied different maths.
Gentlemen, Jettlemen!
With all due respect, when I see something like this on the first eran.
I don't know which way to look at it.....
SECOND screen is this.
no questions - I know initially how to solve systems of equations - that's my thing, I get a thrill out of solving them myself (it's linear algebra - the alphabet) - and this is from here
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/309070
Two unknowns from two equations, four from four.... it's linear algebra, it's redundant IMHO, like unsolvable...
there should be no such problems and no pulling of them (equations even by the ears)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I can't understand the philosophy-base (where it all comes from and where it all goes), bring up the philosophy...
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PS Don't count for lyrics - I'm a physicist myself.
The problem is this (highlighted in yellow)
IfY = Y-calculus, thenΣ(Y - Y-calculus)^2 is always 0
Right, you forgot that, first you have to find the unknown coefficients of Y-calculus, only then this statement will be correct. Gauss started from this postulate and found how to do it. Without having cooked the kebab. you cannot start eating it, and you have completely eaten it with your statement in yellow.
The problem is this (highlighted in yellow)
IfY = Yp, thenΣ(Y - Yp^2 is always 0.
It is not possible to process a single row of price data in any other way, as I have done. There is no way to simplify the system. Y is from that series of already existing data, the only difference is that, it is the price of a new bar that has just opened. Where is the history or the forecast? Where do you add indices? Where do you put the prices themselves? You get heterogeneous data - you mix the warm with the heavy. As a result, neither warm nor heavy properties of the object will get results, except to make Gauss turn over in his grave with surprise. It is another matter to take different 4 tools. Then, each of the tools will enter into the system from its own row, but, this is from other treatment and is not relevant to the present case.
OK, I'm off.
Finally, Yusuf, I can give you some advice, which will allow you to work with MT5, if you have XP installed and the internet is working properly. Until you solve the issue with your computer and operating system.
Open a free VPS for 1 year on amazon. MT5 works fine in it.
You can see how to install, for example this video (the first encountered)
Well, ok, BOOAAAAA.... BLEEP and then, by deleting it, be amazed at your advice.
Please, for the "downers", elaborate - can you do it again...
Not clear yet:
"
Dear forum members, let's consider and discuss the following hypothesis as the basis for the strategy of the future indicator: The price of the current bar depends on the 4 price values of previous bars according to the following dependence:
...
"
The problem is this (highlighted in yellow)
IfY = Y-calculated, thenΣ(Y - Y-calculated)^2 is always 0
Y-calculation does not take part in calculations. This is simply a check of the formula.