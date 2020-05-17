The Sultonov system indicator - page 35
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Thank you.
I repeat, the terminal is temporarily unavailable to me, from the EUR/USD history, copy one row of data and bring it here please.
strange, the internet is there and you don't have MT.... Do you need help? You are being held against your will... it's like that in american 911 films ))))
here is the export of EURUSD from December till today
strange, internet is there but you don't have mt.... Do you need help? You are being held against your will... it's like that in american action movies 911 answers ))))
here is the export of EURUSD from December till today
strange, the internet is there but you don't have mt.... Do you need help? You are being held against your will... it's like that in american action movies 911 answers ))))
Here is the export of EURUSD from December to today
Thanks, got them with dots, and need commas in 4 cells exel if you can.
oohhhh... I just almost busted a gut... a gravelly turkey.
Are you starving?
or else...
;)
Thank you, it came out with dots, but you need commas in the 4-cell exel, if you can.
Thank you, it came out with dots, but you need commas in 4 cells exel, if you can.
It's hard to guess what 4 cells means.
here in excel translated, commas instead of dots put - do not need columns with the right mouse can cut? ;)
Gentlemen, first results
January 2019.
Time to wonder though, the market is going up, the indicator's verdict: Solid SELL! And as you can see, it turned out to be right!
Awww, where are you opponents, professors, of the flud sciences! Have you got water in your mouth? Who has any doubt left that, I broke the back of forex?
Ended January in such a situation:
Despite the fact that, the market is brutally flat, the indicator stubbornly delivers the SELL verdict
February 2019.
We can see that the indicator was right, it was right to be short, because the conditions for opening a SELL position a4<1 and C0>0 are fulfilled.
What about the "residuals analysis" window of 3 observations ?)))
Entered data for the first 8 days of January: 5 ate SLAU system, 3 -results.