The Sultonov system indicator - page 35

New comment
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

Thank you.

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

I repeat, the terminal is temporarily unavailable to me, from the EUR/USD history, copy one row of data and bring it here please.

strange, the internet is there and you don't have MT.... Do you need help? You are being held against your will... it's like that in american 911 films ))))

here is the export of EURUSD from December till today

 
Igor Makanu:

strange, internet is there but you don't have mt.... Do you need help? You are being held against your will... it's like that in american action movies 911 answers ))))

here is the export of EURUSD from December till today

All of our geniuses have XP wine. And downloading history is not their style.
[Deleted]  
Oohhhh... just about busted a gut... grrrl turkey
 
Igor Makanu:

strange, the internet is there but you don't have mt.... Do you need help? You are being held against your will... it's like that in american action movies 911 answers ))))

Here is the export of EURUSD from December to today

Thanks, got them with dots, and need commas in 4 cells exel if you can.

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:
oohhhh... I just almost busted a gut... a gravelly turkey.

Are you starving?

or else...

;)

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

Thank you, it came out with dots, but you need commas in the 4-cell exel, if you can.

https://statanaliz.info/excel/upravlenie-dannymi/poisk-i-zamena-dannykh-v-excel/
Поиск и замена данных в Excel — команда Найти и заменить
Поиск и замена данных в Excel — команда Найти и заменить
  • statanaliz.info
Добрый день, уважаемые читатели блога statanaliz.info. Многие знают, что такое поиск в Excel и как им пользоваться. В то же время у новичков эта операция занимает долгие минуты и сопровождается кучей ненужных действий. Без слез смотреть невозможно. Что ж, эта заметка для всех категорий пользователей. Ниже написано о том, как быстро отыскать...
 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

Thank you, it came out with dots, but you need commas in 4 cells exel, if you can.

It's hard to guess what 4 cells means.

here in excel translated, commas instead of dots put - do not need columns with the right mouse can cut? ;)

Files:
EURUSD_Daily.zip  9 kb
 

Gentlemen, first results

January 2019.

1,1459
1,1342
1,1392
1,1408
1,1476
1,1441
1,1549
1,1498
1,1464
1,1467
1,1406
1,1395
1,1388
1,1364
1,137
1,1361
1,1379
1,1302
1,1409
1,1426
1,1435
1,1481

a4 a3 a2 a1 a0 C5calculus C0 virtual pl. C1 virtual C2 virtual C3 virtual C3 virtual C3 virtual Tc4virt. C5vr.=ΣCvirt. C5 actual. verdict
-2,670059 -0,562876 3,192783 0,034779 1,173723 1,1476 1,1737232 0,0399 3,6213 -0,641 -3,046 1,1476 1,1476 SELL
-26,22944 -69,2961 -14,1898 82,58284 32,79761 1,1441 32,797613 93,665 -16,17 -79,05 -30,1 1,1441 1,1441 SELL
-0,199947 -0,054184 -0,29225 -0,71433 2,592999 1,1549 2,5929991 -0,8138 -0,333 -0,062 -0,229 1,1549 1,1549 SELL


Time to wonder though, the market is going up, the indicator's verdict: Solid SELL! And as you can see, it turned out to be right!

-2,670059 -0,562876 3,192783 0,034779 1,173723 1,1476 1,1737232 0,0399 3,6213 -0,641 -3,046 1,1476 1,1476 SELL
-26,22944 -69,2961 -14,1898 82,58284 32,79761 1,1441 32,797613 93,665 -16,17 -79,05 -30,1 1,1441 1,1441 SELL
-0,199947 -0,054184 -0,29225 -0,71433 2,592999 1,1549 2,5929991 -0,8138 -0,333 -0,062 -0,229 1,1549 1,1549 SELL
0,4755267 0,2316533 0,145442 -0,43642 0,666534 1,1498 0,6665336 -0,4979 0,1669 0,265 0,5492 1,1498 1,1498 SELL
0,4487998 0,2727125 0,16363 -0,41416 0,603493 1,1464 0,6034934 -0,4753 0,1872 0,315 0,516 1,1464 1,1464 SELL


Awww, where are you opponents, professors, of the flud sciences! Have you got water in your mouth? Who has any doubt left that, I broke the back of forex?

Ended January in such a situation:

a4 a3 a2 a1 a0 C5calculus C0 virtual pl. C1 virtual C2 virtual C3 virtual C3 virtual C3 virtual Tc4virt. Tc5vr.=ΣCvirt. Verdict C5 actual.
-2,670059 -0,562876 3,192783 0,034779 1,173723 1,1476 1,1737232 0,0399 3,6213 -0,641 -3,046 1,1476 SELL 1,1476
-26,22944 -69,2961 -14,1898 82,58284 32,79761 1,1441 32,797613 93,665 -16,17 -79,05 -30,1 1,1441 SELL 1,1441
-0,199947 -0,054184 -0,29225 -0,71433 2,592999 1,1549 2,5929991 -0,8138 -0,333 -0,062 -0,229 1,1549 SELL 1,1549
0,4755267 0,2316533 0,145442 -0,43642 0,666534 1,1498 0,6665336 -0,4979 0,1669 0,265 0,5492 1,1498 SELL 1,1498
0,4487998 0,2727125 0,16363 -0,41416 0,603493 1,1464 0,6034934 -0,4753 0,1872 0,315 0,516 1,1464 SELL 1,1464
0,3263902 0,2667723 0,290536 -0,3527 0,533776 1,1467 0,5337758 -0,4035 0,3355 0,3067 0,3742 1,1467 SELL 1,1467
0,1725152 0,2637916 -4,7E-08 1,29E-07 0,640368 1,1406 0,640368 1E-07 -5E-08 0,3024 0,1978 1,140602013 SELL 1,1406
0,1724431 0,2769302 -4,1E-08 1,31E-07 0,625429 1,1397 0,6254291 2E-07 -5E-08 0,3176 0,1967 1,139673689 SELL 1,1395
-0,19103 0,4410517 -5,8E-08 7,78E-08 0,852428 1,1378 0,8524282 9E-08 -7E-08 0,5031 -0,218 1,137813253 SELL 1,1388
-1,818402 1,4109173 2,78E-07 4,1E-08 1,598476 1,1354 1,5984762 5E-08 3E-07 1,6077 -2,071 1,135420473 SELL 1,1364
-0,816902 1,1706128 -1,1E-05 -1,6E-06 0,732774 1,1375 0,7327745 -2E-06 -1E-05 1,3331 -0,928 1,137527258 SELL 1,137
-0,816905 1,1706041 -1,6E-06 -1,6E-06 0,732778 1,1375 0,7327782 -2E-06 -2E-06 1,3303 -0,929 1,134227668 SELL 1,1361
-1,478986 -2,139473 -1,9E-06 -1,9E-06 5,247708 1,1348 5,247708 -2E-06 -2E-06 -2,433 -1,68 1,134846853 SELL 1,1379
0,4193951 0,4301115 2,43E-05 -2,1E-05 0,174087 1,14 0,1740872 -2E-05 3E-05 0,4886 0,4772 1,139970913 SELL 1,1302

Despite the fact that, the market is brutally flat, the indicator stubbornly delivers the SELL verdict

February 2019.

1,1446
1,1456
1,1434
1,1404
1,1366
1,1342
1,132
1,1276
1,1228
1,1255
1,1293
1,1291
1,131
1,1339
1,1343
1,1335
1,1335
1,1358
1,1391
1,1372


We can see that the indicator was right, it was right to be short, because the conditions for opening a SELL position a4<1 and C0>0 are fulfilled.

 
Vizard_:

What about the "residuals analysis" window of 3 observations ?)))

Entered data for the first 8 days of January: 5 ate SLAU system, 3 -results.

1...282930313233343536373839404142...119
New comment