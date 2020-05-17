The Sultonov system indicator - page 75
I deleted the sources....
Here is the source code from this link
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/307935/page58#comment_11172808
Here is the source code at this link
Thanks, but I'd rather watch YouTube, at work at night I could still do some digging, but now with a smart TV I have to go to the form or to YouTube )))
All five "a" ratios.
И ?... i'm gonna go watch youtube, too.)
You are right here, but with one BUT....
All these mathematical "picks" must first have at least some kind of substantiation - to put it in scientific terms - simulation of the process. If we do not want to simulate, then we do not invent standard market indicators )))
The poll "what's more important for trading" was a telling one, with "economics" coming in almost last place.
That's the way we live :-) It's springtime... Three topics at the same time have the same thing - mental equilibrium in numbers.
I am waiting for the electrician to come and demonstrate the application of Kirgof :-)
Checking the mt4 implementation posted here.
And my implementation in mt5
Both indicators are limited to levels +-10 to be clearly visible
I checked my indicator using data substituted to excel
on this data
1.12028
1.1216
1.12236
1.12203
1.12213
1.12225
1.12251
1.12229
1.12191
a4=0.1451003955149132
in excel it turns out
0.145100395514913
Are there any errors in realization of mt4 by IgorM ?
And how to interpret this indicator reading - below 1.0 - sell ?
If I recheck my version and I'm 100% sure it fits the problem - I'll post the source code here.
I admire your courage that dared to publish the results of coding of the indicator in your representation and execution, as well as the results of its testing run on the real history data, which confirmed the right to life of my assumptions on the hypothesis level, as I told you in the beginning of the thread. I will not make any hasty conclusions. Let the indicator itself demonstrate its capabilities, while the conclusions will be made by professional programmers and traders. Good luck to the System Indicator! Let your work be useful to the long-suffering army of traders and be a threat to the organizers of dirty markets! The good army of programmers on this forum and around the world will help you with their improvements of your code! My job is to watch from the sidelines as you conquer new instruments and different markets, such as forex, stocks, indices and everything that is bought and sold. For my part, I will help you improve your structure by adding new historical data on a weekly basis, increasing your number from four to 10 and eventually to 100 or more, which will make you even more powerful and formidable. Please fulfil my hopes of success and become a trustworthy helper of your elders! Sincerely, your creator. Apologies from the participants for the involuntary outburst of emotion.
Now, on the substance of the questions posed by Sergei the knight:
1. Yes, below 1 - sell. So far this is the setting. This is a theoretical level. It is possible that the practice will make some adjustments, so we have to provide for the possibility of changing it in the right optimal limits;
2. Provide for its replacement, a4, with any other coefficient of ao, a1, a2 and a3;
3. Provide for the possibility of reversing the signals of the indicator;
4 The forum programmers will help to complete this list in a more professional manner.
I am waiting for the electrician to come and demonstrate the application of Kirkhoff :-)
the result is no better or worse than any simulation of a continuous process
let me tell you a secret - price is not a continuous process, i.e. These bars that we see and try to take a useful signal from them or apply a mathematical formula are not a chart of the function F(t) since all the orders for a symbol are located by the order levels - open price level (OR), stop loss (ST) and take profit (TP) and what seems to be a continuous discrete process in fact is price movements between the order levels (OR, ST, TP) and liquidity failures and part of the levels is hidden between High and Low bars. Imho, the price chart cannot be modelled as a continuous discrete process - this is not correct and this is not an assumption that can be ignored.
You are right here, but with one BUT....
All these mathematical "fiddling" must first have at least some substantiation - to put it in a scientific way - process modeling. If we do not want to model it, we cannot invent but use standard market indicators.)
We use ready-made mathematical models due to the fact that the price formation process itself cannot be formally described, i.e. we have a diagram and assume that it is a physical process - what? - We try these formulas on forward and get the maximum error. We assume that the graph is an electrical signal... we get another value of maximum error....
and that's the only way to find an approximate model
and just pull up the first formula you can find... It's ridiculous to prove that 2 + 2 = 4 and if we really want to, we can say that 2 + 2 = 5. It's just shuffling numbers and formulas. I was interested in all sorts of mathematical exhibitionism at uni, but I don't feel like it now, I have more interesting ideas.
Dear Igor, it turns out that, without understanding the essence of the problem, you first correctly created the code of the indicator, in what I expressed my immense gratitude. I think your honorable mission is now complete, because you have started to talk nonsense, disorienting the participants. If you do not believe in formulas and consider them "picking", I am amazed, how did you manage to repeat my exegesis for the sake of understanding the sense of calculations in every cell? True, at first you made the mistake of realising your misconception of the role of Summas, the way they are represented in the exel code, you spoiled the whole exel code by unauthorised interference in the logic of the code . When I pointed out and corrected your oversight and amateurishness in a few minutes, the code started working like clockwork. Your inattention didn't end there.
You again sent me a version of code exel I hadn't corrected! Not suspecting a forgery, I posted it here as a reference, being sure it was already corrected. I was horrified to read a message from one of the participants saying that the posted code was wrong. I look at the code returned by the participant and see that my corrections are not even a trace. A minute later, with gratitude for finding the error, I returned the copied version to this brave person and hurriedly started to change the code exel to the corrected version and urgently released a post about replacing the stake everywhere.
And on the issue of SUMM, let's talk in response to your post about how I don't know how to place Sums in exel code and you'll get a decent response that will surprise you as a professional programmer. Sorry, I'm not the one who changed the vector of our relationship. I am only responding to your unexpected claims. With unlimited respect to the first author of the indicator code on MKL, the great programmer, Igor Makkani.
Yusuf, how can you lie so shamelessly? You offered to give me an excel file to write an indicator. But it has already been written to you. And now I think it was written in more than one instance and by more than one programmer. And you have removed the files from the thread not because you were accused of looking for a free programmer, but because you've already found one. But one is not enough, two is not enough ... How many free programmers do you need to be satisfied?