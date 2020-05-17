The Sultonov system indicator - page 23
Resolved, all in order?
ZS: I just suggested in that thread )
See reply. Yes, that's fine.
If you notice, it is from the flattened state the indicator goes in the direction of the future trend and constantly monitors its state. If it detects that the trend is false, it immediately reverses its direction, despite temporary losses, which it will more than compensate for through the correct use of the temporary counter-trend cheat.
No, you haven't. You have traditionally been wishful thinking.
What miserable children... A respected man is too lazy to help. You'd think he'd be taking you away from your great work. The kernel-motor is getting in the way of learning... Ugh!
Hilarious... that's how he got help a few years ago, let him down...
But the cultists don't get it that it's not about 4 lags and mnk. You can take any number of lags,
adjust by any method and "analyse the residuals" by threshold or so on in any window.))
The TOR for the advisor with formulas and the exel file is available. ***
Describe the algorithm of the indicator step by step, just as it happens in excel. You can even copy formulas from it, like:
1. Save price values to cells //=A1:A6
2. Find the average value //=SIGN UP(B1:B3)
3. To each price value, add the average value from //p.2 =B(n)+$D$3
And so on, so it will be easier for you to understand how to write the algorithm, as you agreed here.
And how you will be helped without seeing Excel - I can't even imagine - you lay it out, maybe it's not so complicated...
An indicator is first and foremost a visualisation.
Show me the screens already
An indicator is first and foremost a visualisation.
Show me the screenshots already
Renat, there were 100500 screens already.
An indicator is first and foremost a visualisation.
Show me the screens already
And you, Brutus, sold out to the Bolsheviks...
what a babble... screenshots of the worksheet and the spreadsheet itself are enough.
You need the screenshots to see if the attached file is worth downloading. And by xlsx the indicator/advisor is written even in a state of lethargic sleep.
OK