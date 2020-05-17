The Sultonov system indicator - page 19
The TOR for the advisor with formulas and the exel file is available. ***
Don't break it! The only legal way is Freelance!
Freelancing for money and here you need to test an idea and are looking for an altruist. It's a bit different)
Thanks, corrected and I removed the asterisks. Attempted to place an order in Freelance - not accepted due to insufficient funds in the account (6 cu), while I need, apparently, 30. I have 70 ue on my webmoney wallet, but it is temporarily unavailable to me. I would like to ask if there is a possibility of direct deposit by direct transfer, for example, through the golden crown?
All types of deposits to your mql5 account you can see in your profile: Payments -> Top Up. For example, mine is like this:
It can and should be understood. Those who have been in forex for a long time know this situation, when some seemingly interesting idea comes to your mind. You are passionate and obsessed with the idea, zealously defending it, preventing the possibility of its collapse, and therefore fighting off all critics of the idea. Time passes, the idea is not confirmed, you grow cold to it, and you begin to realize that the critics were right. You start coming up with something new again, and it goes round and round.)
Yes, of course. Anyone who has really progressed in this field has sent in the bin more than a dozen "super-ideas" that were born screaming "Eureka!!!".
But the problem here is different.
The fact that Yusuf's ideas gush forth and his creative energy boils over is great. But the problem is that he, having taught students for many years, is unwilling to teach himself. I mean, to start programming himself. I would have thought programming wasn't his thing. But he does it all in Excel. I don't know who got it into his head that there's an insurmountable barrier between an im-researcher and an im-programmer.
If he had learned to code his own ideas, he would quickly play with these childish toys: how to predict price from a 4 bar story and move on to more serious things.
If I had put all my past ideas on the forum, I too would have been booed and pelted with rotten tomatoes. Thank God Almighty, I passed that stage on my own, without taking it out on the public.
But when he looks for programmers every time, he usually finds amateurs who have not yet played with these toys themselves.
As a result, Yusuf, while looking for such programmers, creates similar threads on the forum, causing confusion and distraction, earning negative scores and slowing down the process of Yusuf's development immeasurably.
I suggest that Yusuf starts to learn how to program and we will help him in this thread using this indicator as an example. If he agrees, of course.
Yusuf, I assure you that it will be much easier to write this branch indicator in MQL5 than to do it in Exel. Save your time and everyone else's too. I believe that you will be a success.
If you give me your permission, I am ready to prepare a template for your future indicator here and explain some points and answer some specific questions. Others, I think, will also join you.
It will be useful for other novice programmers to observe and participate in this process.
In fact, you can do absolutely everything in Excel, including checking for stories, and not only. So, my first TCs were on Excel.
I don't agree.
I'm on a first-name basis with excel as well. I've used it extensively with both macros and complex formulas as well. All in all, I've spent hundreds of hours on developing various multi-page forms. I have practically exhausted everything it can do.
The main verdict is that it is incredibly slow.
I also started with Exx, then macros, then visual Basic. I also started with MS Excel, then macros and Visual Basic. Yes, you can check ideas in mql much faster.
All right, Nikolay, I will post here the TOR for the creation of the Expert Advisor. It will be useful for creating an indicator after it has been finalized by the forum participants. I ask all programmers to post their code variants here for open review and discussion.