The Sultonov system indicator - page 13
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Yusuf... at first, I respected your stock exchange sophistication.
But then when they started going - elephants... rhinos... tigers... buffalo... I'll pass...
I even respect your Virtual Price. There's something there.
But FOUR bars solves everything - that's the limit.
You have no solutions and no evidence - not even an attempt at those.
Just blah, blah and blah.
As always. Someone starts a thread to discuss specific ideas and someone shouts every 5 minutes that they don't believe it all. Even after being asked not to flub.
If you don't think it makes sense, get off the thread. And your nerves will be safer and there will be considerably less water in the thread.
My plea - let's go back to where Virtual Price is.
There's something true there.
The Virtual Price is the product of the price by the appropriate factor in the final equation, otherwise we would not calculate the current price:
As always. Someone starts a thread to discuss specific ideas and someone shouts after every 5 minutes that they don't believe in all this. Even after being asked not to flub.
If you don't think it makes sense, get off the thread. And your nerves will be safer and there will be considerably less water in the thread.
The future can be predicted.
The weather, for example, is predicted for a day or two or three days quite accurately.
It's just as complicated as the markets.
the weather is easy to predict, you take a few year averages for the day and voila, the forecast is accurate, plus or minus 10C)))
this way you can "predict" the weather for 20 years ahead... you can't go any further, the climate is changing
I'm sorry if you don't understand the problem. I repeat once again: I do not predict or try to predict! It is impossible. I "photograph" the true state of the market, taking into account the 8 historical prices and the 5 current prices. Without taking into account current prices, it is impossible to assess the state of the market at the moment. On the other hand, if you don't understand it, what do you care how I calculate the signal for the indicator verdict? Just watch the results and understanding won't take long.
If you read the first post carefully, you will see that I may have hit on the trail of the leading indicator.
It may be possible to solve the problem of the leading indicator signal, seehttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/307847#comment_11078602
Leading is what forecasting is all about.
It was these words that were the lure for me, and I think for most in this thread.
Ahead of schedule is what forecasting is all about.
It was these words that lured me, and, I think, most of us in this thread.
Nikolay, let's take a closer look at the situations encountered by the indicator and how it solved the problems, and then we will argue about whether it is ahead of the situation or something else and how to formulate it and by what term:
If а4<1 and Ц0>0, then, the price tends to fall - SELL, otherwise - BAY:
We see that, during a flat, by point 20 there is visually no hint of market decline,but a4 does not exceed 1 and C0 remains positive - so the market will fall, which did happen soon. What to call this fact, if not advance!!! Till now there was a method for determining the direction of the market after exiting the flat, which was confidently and twice demonstrated by the indicator? Used to be able to detect false market movements? The indicator has easily stopped this cheat! What more can be required from the indicator for successful trading?
Let's go on and see the efforts to stop the downward trend:
For the first time, the indicator advises to close all the sells, as the signal a4>1 has appeared. We open BUY orders:
Again the indicator in flat conditions, strongly advises to close all the sells and open BAY as, for the first time, a4 was significantly above one and was around 8, although I have not entered any information about future price behaviour. Only the information marked with red dots was entered. What should I call this indicator behavior, except anticipation?
Suddenly there is a signal to close BAY orders and open NELL orders, as again a4<1 has become false, which is confirmed by further market movement:
Despite the sharp market movement upwards, the indicator remains unperturbed and at the end of 3 bars it considers this movement to be fraudulent, advises to close all BAIs and firmly continues its SELL verdict and turns out to be right!
What should I call such shrewdness of the indicator???? Advise me of a suitable term, please.
All opponents please first carefully familiarize yourself with the principle of the indicator and do not go over their unfounded assumptions and pseudo-beliefs, as well as, from the height of their "experience" of trading the market, against the facts, which demonstrated the indicator!
Nikolay, let's take a closer look at the situations encountered by the indicator and how it solved the problems, and then we will argue whether it is ahead of the situation or something else and how to formulate it and by what term:
If а4<1 and Ц0>0, then, the price tends to fall - SELL, otherwise - BAY:
We see that, during a flat, by point 20 there is visually no hint of market decline,but a4 does not exceed 1 and C0 remains positive - so the market will fall, which did happen soon. What to call this fact, if not advance!!! Until now there was a method to determine the direction of the market after the exit from the flat, which was confidently and twice demonstrated by the indicator? Used to be able to detect false market movements? The indicator has easily stopped this cheat! What more can be required from the indicator for successful trading?
Let's go on and see the efforts to stop the downward trend:
For the first time, the indicator advises to close all the sells, as the signal a4>1 has appeared. We open BUY orders:
Again the indicator in flat conditions, strongly advises to close all the sells and open BAY orders as, for the first time, a4 was well over one and was around 8, although I have not entered any information about future price behaviour. Only the information marked with red dots was entered. What should I call this indicator behavior, except anticipation?
Suddenly there is a signal to close BAY orders and open NELL orders, as again a4<1 has become false, which is confirmed by further market movement:
Despite the sharp market movement upwards, the indicator remains unperturbed and at the end of 3 bars it considers this movement to be fraudulent, advises to close all BAIs and firmly continues its SELL verdict and turns out to be right!
What should I call such shrewdness of the indicator???? Advise me of a suitable term, please.
All opponents please first carefully familiarize yourself with the principle of the indicator and do not go over their unfounded assumptions and pseudo-beliefs, as well as, from their "experience" of trading the market, against the facts, which demonstrated the indicator!
Nikolay, let's take a closer look at the situations encountered by the indicator and how it solved the problems, and then we will argue whether it is ahead of the situation or something else and how to formulate it and by what term:
If а4<1 and Ц0>0, then, the price tends to fall - SELL, otherwise - BAY:
We see that, during a flat, by point 20 there is visually no hint of market decline,but a4 does not exceed 1 and C0 remains positive - so the market will fall, which did happen soon. What to call this fact, if not an advance!!!
Let's go on and see the efforts to stop the downward trend:
For the first time the indicator advises to close all the sells, as the signal a4>1 appeared. We open the BAY orders:
Again the indicator in flat conditions, strongly advises to close all the sells and open BAY as, for the first time, a4 was significantly above one and was around 8, although I have not entered any information about future price behaviour. Only the information marked with red dots was entered. What should I call this indicator behavior, except anticipation?
Suddenly there is a signal to close BAY orders and open NELL orders, as again a4<1 has become false, which is confirmed by further market movement:
Despite the sharp market movement upwards, the indicator remains unperturbed and at the end of 3 bars it considers this movement to be fraudulent, advises to close all BAIs and firmly continues its SELL verdict and turns out to be right!
What should I call such shrewdness of the indicator???? Advise me of a suitable term, please.
All opponents please first carefully read the principles of the indicator and do not start with your assumptions against the facts!
What will the indicator show for GBPUSD on TF from M1 to H4 for :
1) March 6,15,18.
2) March 11,12,13.
Thanks.
Nikolay, let's take a closer look at the situations encountered by the indicator and how it solved the problems, and then we will argue whether it is ahead of the situation or something else and how to formulate it and by what term:
If а4<1 and Ц0>0, then, the price tends to fall - SELL, otherwise - BAY:
We see that, during a flat, by point 20 there is visually no hint of market decline,but a4 does not exceed 1 and C0 remains positive - so the market will fall, which did happen soon. What to call this fact, if not advance!!! Until now there was a method to determine the direction of the market after the exit from the flat, which was confidently and twice demonstrated by the indicator? Used to be able to detect false market movements? The indicator has easily stopped this cheat! What more can be required from the indicator for successful trading?
Let's go on and see the efforts to stop the downward trend:
For the first time, the indicator advises to close all the sells, as the signal a4>1 has appeared. We open BUY orders:
Again the indicator in flat conditions, strongly advises to close all the sells and open BAY as, for the first time, a4 was significantly above one and was around 8, although I have not entered any information about future price behaviour. Only the information marked with red dots was entered. What should I call this indicator behavior, except anticipation?
Suddenly there is a signal to close BAY orders and open NELL orders, as again a4<1 has become false, which is confirmed by further market movement:
Despite the sharp market movement upwards, the indicator remains unperturbed and at the end of 3 bars it considers this movement to be fraudulent, advises to close all BAIs and firmly continues its SELL verdict and turns out to be right!
What should I call such shrewdness of the indicator???? Advise me of a suitable term, please.
All opponents, please, first carefully familiarize yourself with the principle of operation of the indicator and do not make groundless assumptions and pseudo-beliefs, as well as, from the height of their "experience" of trading in the market, against the facts, which the indicator has demonstrated!
I do not understand you, Yusuf. Are you kidding me?
How can you talk about anticipation, when the anticipation itself is already in the form of y in the calculation.
Theformulas you've provided are completely unreadable. Why do you use the sum sign Σ ?
Please explain the meaning of formulas 31-35
That you were inspired by the fact thatΣCvirt=C5fact. (see the very first post in this thread), should actually have alerted you to the fact that you made a mistake somewhere in your logical reasoning.
This is nothing but the fact that all your calculations can be simplified to the trivial y(akaC5 fact.) that you use for calculations.
So far this is an example, not a fact . Well, predict any pair for Monday. We'll see, it will be easier to understand the essence.
Dear Vladimir, this is a very time consuming job, even for Exel in manual mode. You have to use RAM and hard memory once to save the results of intermediate calculations. This is not available in Exel and you have to create them in roundabout ways manually. Nevertheless, please provide, for any pair, a series of data of not less than 20 price values, well, for example, on TF D1. I'll do it and bring it here.