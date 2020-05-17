The Sultonov system indicator - page 15
Thank you, Dimitri. Brought to this view, is this correct?
Yes, there are zeros after the comma.
Look at the first results on the previous page.
1. How can I talk to you if you don't understand the meaning of the sum sign Σ ? It means the summation process of all the prices involved in the calculation ΣY=Y1+Y2+....+Yn;
You have to be a telepath to understand what you have:
Especially when you have only Y and no mention of Y1,Y2 ... Yn.
by the way, what is it?
let me try to guess:
Y1=X0
Y2=X1
Y3=X2
...
Yn=X(n-1)
if i am wrong, then what?
And if I am right, why do I introduce the notion Y? "I twist and turn - I want to confuse."
And then what's the meaning of, say,ΣX3?
or, or, or, or...?
Nikolai, don't despair, I'll explain everything to you in detail:
It is postulated, that if between known n values Y and corresponding known 4 variables X1,X2, X3 and X4 of any process
there is a dependence y = a0 + a1x1 + a2x2 + a3x3 + a4x4, then the unknown coefficients of this equation can be uniquely determined from the sl. system based on MNC, consisting of 5 equations, because we have 5 unknown coefficients:
Gauss solves this system, in steps, as follows:
1. From the first equation implicitly determines the coefficient a0 by transferring all the terms except na0 to the right-hand side and dividing the right-hand side by n obtains the ratio (1) for a0;
2. Implicitly substitutes a0 into the second equation and implicitly determines a1 by the method described in item 1, and obtains ratio (2);
3. Implicitly substitutes the more cumbersome a1 into the third equation and implicitly defines a2 by the method described in section 1, and obtains equation (3);
4. Implicitly, an even more cumbersome a2 is substituted into the fourth equation and implicitly defines a3 by the method described in item 1, and obtains equation (4);
5. Implicitly, an over - cumbersome a3 is substituted into the fourth equation and implicitly defines a4 by the method described in item 1, and obtains ratio (5);
6. Implicitly substitutes a4 into the fifth equation and uniquely determines the numerical value of a4 by the method described in item 1;
7. Substitutes the found numerical value of a4 into (4) and obtains the numerical value of a3;
8. He substitutes the found numerical value of а3 into (3) and obtains the numerical value of а2;
9. Substitutes found numerical value of a2 into (2) and obtains numerical value of a1;
10. Substitutes the numerical value of a1 into (1) and obtains the numerical value of a0;
Another, Cramer's matrix method, is found to be even more complicated than the Gauss method described above.
Nikolai, don't despair, I'll explain everything to you in detail:
If we postulate that if between known n values of Y and corresponding known 4 variables X1,X2, X3 and X4 of any process
there is a dependence y = a0 + a1x1 + a2x2 + a3x3 + a4x4, then the unknown coefficients of this equation can be uniquely determined from the following system, created on the motives of MNC, consisting of 5 equations, because we have 5 unknown coefficients:
Gauss solves this system, in steps, as follows:
1. From the first equation, he implicitly determines the coefficient a0 by moving all the terms except na0 to the right-hand side and dividing the right-hand side by n and obtains the ratio (1);
2. Implicitly substitutes the cumbersome a0 into the second equation and implicitly determines a1 by the method described in item 1, and obtains equation (2);
3. Implicitly substitutes the more cumbersome a1 into the third equation and implicitly defines a2 by the method described in section 1, and obtains equation (3);
4. Implicitly, an even more cumbersome a2 is substituted into the fourth equation and implicitly defines a3 by the method described in item 1, and obtains equation (4);
5. Implicitly, an over - cumbersome a3 is substituted into the fourth equation and implicitly defines a4 by the method described in item 1, and obtains ratio (5);
6. Implicitly substitutes a4 into the fifth equation and uniquely determines the numerical value of a4 by the method described in item 1;
7. Substitutes the found numerical value of a4 into (4) and obtains the numerical value of a3;
8. He substitutes the found numerical value of а3 into (3) and obtains the numerical value of а2;
9. Substitutes the found numerical value of a2 into (2) and obtains the numerical value of a1;
10. Substitutes the found numerical value of a1 into (1) and obtains the numerical value of a0;
Another, Cramer's matrix method is found to be even more complicated than the Gauss method described above.
Now appreciate the elegance and exceptional simplicity of my direct method:
So is Y still one or n?
y(or still y1) = a0 + a1x1 + a2x2 + a3x3 + a4x4 = x0 (right?)
Who's got anything figured out?
ZZY I seem to be the only one here trying to make sense of your formulas.
At least write, properly, a complete system of equations not with x1, x2, ... y, y1..., but with prices, for example: x0=open[0], x1=open[1], x2=open[2], x3=open[3].... without all the x's and x's duplicating the games.
Oh, you have problems with writing clear unambiguous formulas.
I'll give it up...
It is written, their number is n in general case and is not limited by anything, may be 1oo, 1000, ....., 1000 000 000 ....N. In this case we obtain MOC estimation of values of coefficients and exact coincidence of Y-calculated and Y-fact is not guaranteed. But the universal coverage of array N is guaranteed.
In our case, I have restricted to a minimum possible array n=5, equal to the number of unknown coefficients in favor of exact matching of Y=4AE↩rational and Y=fact. But, the universal coverage of the array N is not guaranteed.