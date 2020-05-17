The Sultonov system indicator - page 14
The virtual price is the product of the price by the appropriate coefficient in the final equation, otherwise we will not calculate the current price:
Dear Vladimir, this is a very time consuming job, even for Exel in manual mode. You have to use RAM and hard memory once to save the results of intermediate calculations. This is not available in Exel and you have to create them in roundabout ways manually. Nevertheless, please provide, for any pair, a series of data of not less than 20 price values, well, for example, on TF D1. I will do so and bring it here.
I don't understand you, Yusuf. Are you joking?
How can you talk about advance when the advance itself is already present in the calculation in the form of y.
Theformulas you provided are completely unreadable. Why do you use the sum sign Σ ?
Please explain the meaning of formulas 31-35
That you were inspired by the fact thatΣCvirt=C5fact. (see the very first post in this thread), should actually have alerted you to the fact that you made a mistake somewhere in your logical reasoning.
This is nothing more than the fact that all your calculations can be simplified to the trivial y( akaC5 fact.) that you use for calculations.
1. How can I talk to you if you don't understand the meaning of the sum sign Σ ? It means the process of summing up all the prices involved in the calculation ΣY=Y1+Y2+....+Yn;
2. In the chain of formulas you mentioned, V means variation and C means covariance of the variables. By the logic of the formulas, I had to admit that, the simple sum of the variable is also the covariance of these variables. This is my personal initiative. If you don't want to admit it, look at them as the simple sum of the variables, as in MNC.
3. Solving SLAEs by my method implies using of concepts V and C, which allowed to come to direct determination of coefficients against exhausting stepwise determination by Gauss method and complicated by order, by Cramer's matrix method.
4. At"ΣCvirt=C5fact. (see the very first post in this thread), should actually have alerted you to the fact that you made a mistake somewhere in your logical reasoning." - that's what I was aiming for and achieved with computer accuracy, otherwise, you should have looked for an error in your calculations!
But please make it a table. Not as an unreadable list.
I will give for one line, check and convert the rest yourself, please:
Here, please - OHLC format:
106210.00000,106950.00000,104480.00000,106950.00000
107200.00000,107200.00000,105170.00000,106160.00000
105970.00000,107380.00000,105860.00000,107310.00000
106800.00000,107000.00000,106200.00000,106200.00000
106400.00000,109200.00000,106400.00000,108900.00000
109200.00000,111430.00000,109200.00000,111100.00000
111330.00000,112300.00000,110550.00000,111520.00000
111880.00000,113100.00000,111640.00000,112800.00000
112700.00000,113510.00000,112000.00000,113510.00000
113310.00000,114210.00000,112860.00000,113450.00000
113400.00000,113800.00000,112140.00000,113320.00000
113900.00000,114320.00000,112950.00000,113280.00000
113980.00000,115150.00000,113750.00000,114870.00000
114650.00000,115300.00000,113900.00000,114890.00000
115300.00000,116640.00000,115220.00000,116350.00000
116310.00000,116610.00000,115850.00000,115910.00000
115250.00000,116010.00000,115200.00000,115490.00000
115890.00000,117460.00000,115890.00000,117090.00000
117190.00000,118150.00000,116950.00000,118000.00000
118160.00000,118450.00000,117170.00000,117780.00000
118350.00000,118590.00000,116590.00000,117060.00000
What will the indicator for GBPUSD show on TF M1 to H4 for :
1) March 6,15,18.
2) March 11,12,13.
Thank you.
It is possible after creating the indicator code.
106210.00000
107200.00000
105970.00000
106800.00000
106400.00000
109200.00000
111330.00000
111880.00000
112700.00000
113310.00000
113400.00000
113900.00000
113980.00000
114650.00000
115300.00000
116310.00000
115250.00000
115890.00000
117190.00000
118160.00000
118350.00000
Do you already have the formulas and ToR ready?
I just don't understand why you can't order it from the marketplace if you have everything?
If you want to do it for free, then you can post here an excel with automated calculations - it will be much clearer.
Let the programmer call me back, I will pass the excel with automated calculations. Freelance did not take my order due to the fact that I had only $ 6 instead of the minimum $ 30. I can not deposit money operatively because of the temporary inaccessibility of the computer with a Webmoney wallet. Or is there a direct deposit method?
Thank you, Dimitri. Brought to this form, is this correct?
106210
107200
105970
106800
106400
109200
111330
111880
112700
113310
113400
113900
113980
114650
115300
116310
115250
115890
117190
60
118350
First results:
Dimitri, this is not a market typical of forex. The first 2 bars are not traded at all. Only the 3rd, 4th and 5th bars are traded with abrupt, non-market interventions on the course of the trade. You have managed to play a trick on me, but the indicator has managed to detect this unfair trick of yours, though, even in these paradoxical conditions, correctly calculated the direction of this incomprehensible non-classical market, if it can be called a market. Don't you feel sorry for the time you spent solving this conundrum? You should be ashamed. I did not expect such a despicable forgery from you. Couldn't you find data from normal forex instruments?