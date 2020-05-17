The Sultonov system indicator - page 14

Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

The virtual price is the product of the price by the appropriate coefficient in the final equation, otherwise we will not calculate the current price:

C1 actual. C2 actual. C3 actual. C4 actual. a4 a3 a2 a1 a0 C0 virtual history C1 virtual C2 virtual C3 virtual Ts4virt. Ц5virt.=Σuirt. Ц5 actual
1,1376 1,1377 1,1375 1,1361 -5,47987 1,130393 1,375359 -1,86337 6,630682 6,630681616 -2,11978 1,564746 1,285822 -6,22567 1,1358 1,1358
1,1377 1,1375 1,1361 1,1358 -2,71906 0,230769 0,635452 -0,85619 4,212794 4,212793788 -0,97408 0,722826 0,262177 -3,08831 1,1354 1,1354
1,1375 1,1361 1,1358 1,1354 0,558894 1,450721 2,385817 -0,8774 -2,85908 -2,85907782 -0,99805 2,710527 1,647729 0,634569 1,1357 1,1357
1,1361 1,1358 1,1354 1,1357 0,544521 -0,48973 1,681507 -1,88356 1,303482 1,30348176 -2,13991 1,909856 -0,55603 0,618412 1,1358 1,1358
1,1358 1,1354 1,1357 1,1358 0,949091 -0,72091 0,41 -3,09727 3,928728 3,928727516 -3,51788 0,465514 -0,81874 1,077977 1,1356 1,1356
Just please give them as a table. Not a list that is unreadable.
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

Dear Vladimir, this is a very time consuming job, even for Exel in manual mode. You have to use RAM and hard memory once to save the results of intermediate calculations. This is not available in Exel and you have to create them in roundabout ways manually. Nevertheless, please provide, for any pair, a series of data of not less than 20 price values, well, for example, on TF D1. I will do so and bring it here.

The system is not ready yet. Your topic, you provide it.
 
Nikolai Semko:

I don't understand you, Yusuf. Are you joking?

How can you talk about advance when the advance itself is already present in the calculation in the form of y.

Theformulas you provided are completely unreadable. Why do you use the sum sign Σ ?

Please explain the meaning of formulas 31-35

That you were inspired by the fact thatΣCvirt=C5fact. (see the very first post in this thread), should actually have alerted you to the fact that you made a mistake somewhere in your logical reasoning.
This is nothing more than the fact that all your calculations can be simplified to the trivial y( akaC5 fact.) that you use for calculations.

1. How can I talk to you if you don't understand the meaning of the sum sign Σ ? It means the process of summing up all the prices involved in the calculation ΣY=Y1+Y2+....+Yn;

2. In the chain of formulas you mentioned, V means variation and C means covariance of the variables. By the logic of the formulas, I had to admit that, the simple sum of the variable is also the covariance of these variables. This is my personal initiative. If you don't want to admit it, look at them as the simple sum of the variables, as in MNC.

3. Solving SLAEs by my method implies using of concepts V and C, which allowed to come to direct determination of coefficients against exhausting stepwise determination by Gauss method and complicated by order, by Cramer's matrix method.

4. At"ΣCvirt=C5fact. (see the very first post in this thread), should actually have alerted you to the fact that you made a mistake somewhere in your logical reasoning." - that's what I was aiming for and achieved with computer accuracy, otherwise, you should have looked for an error in your calculations!

 
Alexander Fedosov:
But please make it a table. Not as an unreadable list.

I will give for one line, check and convert the rest yourself, please:

OK














 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

Dear Vladimir, this is a very time consuming job, even for Exel in manual mode. You have to use RAM and hard memory once to save the results of intermediate calculations. This is not available in Exel and you have to create them in roundabout ways manually. Nevertheless, please provide, for any pair, a series of data of not less than 20 price values, well, for example, on TF D1. I will do so and bring it here.

Here, please - OHLC format:

106210.00000,106950.00000,104480.00000,106950.00000
107200.00000,107200.00000,105170.00000,106160.00000
105970.00000,107380.00000,105860.00000,107310.00000
106800.00000,107000.00000,106200.00000,106200.00000
106400.00000,109200.00000,106400.00000,108900.00000
109200.00000,111430.00000,109200.00000,111100.00000
111330.00000,112300.00000,110550.00000,111520.00000
111880.00000,113100.00000,111640.00000,112800.00000
112700.00000,113510.00000,112000.00000,113510.00000
113310.00000,114210.00000,112860.00000,113450.00000
113400.00000,113800.00000,112140.00000,113320.00000
113900.00000,114320.00000,112950.00000,113280.00000
113980.00000,115150.00000,113750.00000,114870.00000
114650.00000,115300.00000,113900.00000,114890.00000
115300.00000,116640.00000,115220.00000,116350.00000
116310.00000,116610.00000,115850.00000,115910.00000
115250.00000,116010.00000,115200.00000,115490.00000
115890.00000,117460.00000,115890.00000,117090.00000
117190.00000,118150.00000,116950.00000,118000.00000
118160.00000,118450.00000,117170.00000,117780.00000
118350.00000,118590.00000,116590.00000,117060.00000

 
Dmitriy Skub:

Here you go - OHLC format:


All columns merged, please separate only Open row or any row

 
Unicornis:

What will the indicator for GBPUSD show on TF M1 to H4 for :

1) March 6,15,18.

2) March 11,12,13.

Thank you.

It is possible after creating the indicator code.

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

All columns merged, please separate only the Open row

106210.00000
107200.00000
105970.00000
106800.00000
106400.00000
109200.00000
111330.00000
111880.00000
112700.00000
113310.00000
113400.00000
113900.00000
113980.00000
114650.00000
115300.00000
116310.00000
115250.00000
115890.00000
117190.00000
118160.00000
118350.00000

 
Aleksey Vyazmikin:

Do you already have the formulas and ToR ready?

I just don't understand why you can't order it from the marketplace if you have everything?

If you want to do it for free, then you can post here an excel with automated calculations - it will be much clearer.

Let the programmer call me back, I will pass the excel with automated calculations. Freelance did not take my order due to the fact that I had only $ 6 instead of the minimum $ 30. I can not deposit money operatively because of the temporary inaccessibility of the computer with a Webmoney wallet. Or is there a direct deposit method?

 
Dmitriy Skub:


Thank you, Dimitri. Brought to this form, is this correct?

106210
107200
105970
106800
106400
109200
111330
111880
112700
113310
113400
113900
113980
114650
115300
116310
115250
115890
117190
60
118350

First results:

a4 a3 a2 a1 a0 C0 virtual history C1 virtual C2 virtual C3 virtual Ts4virt. Ц5vr.=Σvirt. Ц5 actual
0,855328 0,030881 -1,4E-05 3,17E-05 13631,69 108255,1 13631,69 3,363879 -1,48074 3272,502 91349,01 108255,0816 106400
0,636945 -0,02727 -2,4E-06 -2,1E-05 44406,42 109262 44406,42 -2,21097 -0,25102 -2912,94 67770,95 109261,9751 109200
-0,0058 0,349013 -1,3E-05 -1,7E-05 74677,76 111176,6 74677,76 -1,81318 -1,34935 37134,99 -632,977 111176,6126 111330
0,220943 0,361079 -3,5E-07 -2,4E-06 47850,13 111877,3 47850,13 -0,2563 -0,03776 39429,86 24597,58 111877,2801 111880
0,219524 0,369971 -1,1E-07 -2,4E-06 47013,16 112762,1 47013,16 -0,25404 -0,01239 41188,85 24560,31 112762,056 112700
-0,18675 0,753933 1,4E-06 -8,8E-07 49813,32 113116,5 49813,32 -0,09571 0,15604 84350,08 -21047 113116,5035 113310
0,703563 0,720835 1,5E-06 1,46E-06 -47638,1 113321,1 -47638,1 0,162555 0,167949 81238,07 79720,75 113321,0868 113400
0,535189 1,144963 1,57E-06 5,13E-07 -76667,2 113759,2 -76667,2 0,057441 0,17689 129735,8 60690,41 113759,2384 113900
-0,26715 1,131021 -5,9E-06 4,59E-07 16560,79 114389,1 16560,79 0,051773 -0,66459 128257,8 -30428,9 114389,0782 113980
0,150123 0,234955 -3,2E-06 7,41E-07 71222 115094,1 71222 0,083943 -0,35954 26761,37 17111,04 115094,1264 114650



Dimitri, this is not a market typical of forex. The first 2 bars are not traded at all. Only the 3rd, 4th and 5th bars are traded with abrupt, non-market interventions on the course of the trade. You have managed to play a trick on me, but the indicator has managed to detect this unfair trick of yours, though, even in these paradoxical conditions, correctly calculated the direction of this incomprehensible non-classical market, if it can be called a market. Don't you feel sorry for the time you spent solving this conundrum? You should be ashamed. I did not expect such a despicable forgery from you. Couldn't you find data from normal forex instruments?

