What would it take to get everyone to finally switch to MT5? (collecting opinions) - page 18
The vital question in the thread. A clear, logical, thoughtful statement is welcome.
What is your reason for enquiring? What is it about MT4 that bothers you? This is a suspicious and incomprehensible initiative.
MT4 is working stably, unlike MT5. The key word is "works".
If you don't have a clear view on the market, we will have a clear view on the market.
All in good time, you don't have to get ahead of the game - it's dangerous.
In general, yes. It's an important issue for me. Strangely enough, it is.
Mt5 has the key to success because of its extensive documentation. If you have a head, you can implement any project on mt5, for a small expenditure of time and resources. That cannot but rejoice. Only after using other languages and terminals you understand how much more convenient it is to use MT5.
What do I want to change in the program?
Mt5 is much heavier than Mt4. I think the charting for visual information could have been implemented as in Mt4. A trader does not have a difference between the chart drawn per minute and the one drawn per 5 minutes.
If anyone notices a difference, it is only in the speed of plotting the same chart on mt5, while the result is the same. But for indicators please build mt5 long cumbersome but correct. Also an outdated editor, which is inferior to notepad++, needed only for compilation.Also it would be cool to have standards. The fragmentation scares newbies. There is a standard library, but few experts and indicators have been written. Everyone creates whatever he wants in his code, which reduces readability.
Remove the standard library from the documentation, terminal and official examples. At least trade classes and direct trade environment classes.
What we have in fact. Professionals in any business, in any profession, including programming, are not more than 5-10%. In fact there is a great mass of those who are not professional programmers, but they have started to write advisors, indicators for MT4 using examples for themselves and even for Freelancers.
Judging by the messages on the forum, many people take Kim's code as an example. How was Kim's code submitted? His complete code was submitted. That is, you could look through the specification and examine its internals. How are the examples given nowadays? In the "here is a method" style and only its specification is given.
It's clear that this approach doesn't give you an opportunity to feel the code. But a non-programmer "who has mastered the language himself/herself" cannot go further without understanding the essence. So they use MT4 because they simply do not understand MT5. And the lion's share of reasons for not understanding is to push the standard library immensely and ineptly.
Remove the standard library from the documentation, terminal and official examples. At least trade classes and trade environment classes.
It's amazing.
Firstly, I don't use them. Secondly, I've always been an opponent of them. Why? I explained in the post above.
Mentally, what do they give you. Everything can be written more compactly by yourself. So for the sake of examples it's only worth keeping
My post was from the point of view of the method of language presentation. It is the method of presenting the language that makes it easy or difficult to understand.
As an example. Someone on a forum asks: "I can't open a position". They reply: "SeePositionOpen()". Often a link is given and often it is nothttps://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/standardlibrary/tradeclasses/ctrade/ctradepositionopen.
But if the answer was given like this, in the manner of Kim's code samples:
-- only here the "class" nonsense and some checks should be removed in the submission.
It is clear that Kim's style of presentation is more constructive and understandable and allows a non-programmer, who is balanced in his understanding of the language, to quickly understand and even make some changes in the function of opening positions.
The same effect of understanding is not present when presented in the style of referring to a class method.
At that we can say: "Classes are given in the source code and everyone who wants to understand it, will look through it" - and this answer is very simple: "We have enough of MT4".
p.s. What does a method of some class have to do with a language? A class method is nothing more than an example. It should not replace and substitute for a key language construct.
I.e. in essence, what's going on. Instead of referring to a language construct in documentation, you are constantly referring to a method of an "underground" class. And then you wonder why most people don't understand the language and find it hard to learn.
I used to write like that too, but Barabashka kept suggesting the standard library to everyone, and I've only been using them for over a year now.
Very short and simple, just like the MFC of VS.
And you don't have to bother to determine which broker has which execution and which filling.