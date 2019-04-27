My approach. The core is the engine. - page 53
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Yes. I also tried to create a GUI in Wiz. studio. It's very interesting. There are a lot of things I want to adopt.
For example, this is what I've already got:
Click on this image to view the gif.
But I still don't understand: why should I adopt it? Everything that Peter is doing has already been invented long ago, and is generally available.
Why not invent something new instead of singing the same song over and over again?
People are doing machine learning. It is really new for trading. Even if there are not particular results yet, but it is a new and perhaps promising direction.
I still don't get it: why adopt it? Everything Peter does has long since been invented, and is publicly available.
Why not invent something new, instead of singing the same song over and over again?
Massiveness.
The convenience of MT and MQL in creating trading robots + my tool = even greater mass distribution.
Massiveness.
The convenience of MT and MQL in creating trading robots + my tool = even more mass distribution.
Here I've shown in the video how the robot works in EA mode, where simple MQL5 objects are applied. That's all I needed.
For something to become massively popular here, you have to create a profitable trading robot or indicator. Everyone is primarily interested in the profitability of the product, not in its beauty.
Massiveness.
Convenience of MT and MQL in creating torus robots + my tool = even more mass distribution.
This window is made in Python. It took me about 20 minutes, first time in my life). And it interacts with MT.
Made not for publication, but as an instance. The code, by the way, is posted on the forum. It's even easier to do in C#.
I don't get it, what are the problems with the GUI? As far as I'm concerned, there aren't.
This window is made in Python. In about 20 minutes, for the first time in my life). And it interacts with MT.
Made not for publication at all, but as an instance. The code, by the way, is posted on the forum. It's even easier to do in C#.
I don't get it, what are the problems with the GUI? As far as I'm concerned, they don't exist.
I am doing the same thing in the same 20 minutes. From scratch. And at the same time, it's entirely in MT. So it's free to develop/sell.
But you still need to make a DLL and think out the communication (if it's a complex application).
Show me the code of this window. I'll show you the code of mine. Let's compare.
Here I showed in the video how the robot works in EA mode, where simple MQL5 objects are applied. I didn't need more than that.
For something to become mainstream here, you have to create a profitable trading robot or indicator. Everyone is primarily interested in the profitability of the product, not in its beauty.
I would also add that the beauty of appearance and usability are slightly different things.
Amidst all the beauty of different panels (to put it mildly, there are many of them), I have only once encountered a panel made by a clear practitioner. All the few controls fit into a single lower strip in the colour scheme of the terminal. They do not obstruct anything and do not distract from the main thing (graphics!), they are laconic and accessible.
Also, I've already heard here that instead of all the GUI overlays it's better to have a handy hot-key and a simple text console, which I completely agree with.
I do the same thing in the same 20 minutes. From scratch. And at the same time, it's entirely on MT. So, it's free to develop/sell.
But you still need to make a DLL and think out the communication (if it's a complex application).
Show me the code of this window. I'll show you the code of mine. Let's compare.
I already wrote it, the code has already been posted on the forum. It was written half a year ago. This stage has been already passed and forgotten, I won't look for the code again. I'm too lazy).
I've already written, the code has already been posted on the forum. About half a year ago. This stage has already been passed and forgotten, I won't look for the code again. I'm too lazy).
I suspect the code is complicated. In fact, you'd better know Python and be able to write DLLs. At least post the code of the DLL with which the window is connected.
It's an interesting situation. Fifty-three pages of people trying to dissuade me from my idea.
The reasoning is this:
Having said that:
Thus, it seems that people's words contradict their deeds. Trying to convince me that my tool is useless, they contradict themselves.
After all, they themselves use similar, third-party tools. Or they want to use them (asMaxim Kuznetsov does).
It means that their arguments are strictly directed against my project and are not a belief. Otherwise, we wouldn't have reached page 53 mostly in denial. There would have been either constructiveness or indifference.
Negativity shows opposition. So - the new tool has significance.
That's why I think it will be in demand. The public's relentless denial convinces me of this. Simple logic.
It's an interesting situation. Fifty-three pages of people trying to dissuade me from my idea.
The reasoning is this:
Having said that:
Thus, it seems that people's words contradict their deeds. Trying to convince me that my tool is useless, they contradict themselves.
After all, they themselves use similar, third-party tools. Or they want to use them (asMaxim Kuznetsov does).
It means that their arguments are strictly directed against my project and are not a belief. Otherwise, we wouldn't have reached page 53 mostly in denial. There would have been either constructiveness or indifference.
Negativity shows opposition. So - the new tool has significance.
That's why I think it will be in demand. The public's relentless denial convinces me of this. Simple logic.
For 150-200 pages (this is not your first topic) you have been trying to convince them to do something. At least finish something and discuss it. But you prefer to talk.