My approach. The core is the engine. - page 52
Nothing will convince Peter. But you too, dear friends, are wrong in trying to attribute some self-serving element to Peter and in accusing him of almost openly publicising his future commercial product.
Peter wants to make something that many people will use in his opinion. It is a feeling of being in demand and needed. I think that everyone, to one degree or another, aspires to that feeling. But not everybody is able to realize this feeling in life. You don't always get a good job, you don't get recognition from your co-workers, you have problems in your personal life. You become disillusioned, you realize that you do not make any sense. To cope with it, fantasies help. It helps to have a fictitious job, which helps you to have a goal and to become useful at once. It seems that you will be remembered with kind words, remembering you and your work, or even your idea. Don't deprive Peter of this bright feeling. After all, everyone deserves something like this, just not everyone gets it.
One small but :)
Here they present a new "standard", which will turn the trader's world upside down, a little.
And he's not running a blog, he's running a forum thread.
And Peter is not a child to be praised just for what he's trying to do. It's a kind of grown-up life here.
Thanks for the kind words, of course. Ninety per cent of my topics are my war against the standard attitudes and restrictions they want to impose on me.
I mean, instead of good emotions, I only get negative ones. With few exceptions.
In fact, I see the world differently and I try to communicate this vision to people.
This vision is also reality. It is not in "fashion". People are used to standards. That is how the world is supposed to be.
So it turns out that my topics are an endless dance on the ego of my opponents. And that makes them even angrier.
But that is not my goal. On the contrary, I want to enrich their understanding of the World.
It's all pathos/pathetic, you assert your Ego at the expense of other people's resources without giving anything in return.
It seems. Just come out of the illusion.
https://yandex.ru/search/?clid=9582&text=советы%20как%20создать%20секту&l10n=ru&lr=118062
Thanks for the kind words, of course. Ninety per cent of my topics are my war against the standard attitudes and restrictions they want to impose on me.
Peter, I'm saying this as I would tell a friend: you're wrong about the goal and the methods of achieving it. Do you realise that this is not about programming at all? You're at war with the world, and at the same time you're trying to make it a better place. There's a tangle of contradictions inside you. Sort yourself out. Answer the question, "Who am I?" When the answer comes, you will realize that you can achieve your goals without programming and without MetaQuotes, its product and this website. There are a lot of really beautiful things in life, everyone has them - so find them. Why bang your head against the wall with this programming, some gui engine, the illusion of the future? There's none of that here and there won't be. Instead of this hoax, pick a really great goal and follow it!
Slightly off topic.
I want to add the ability to draw on the canvas of my windows with CCanvas. So that the user can use this class and draw inside the windows created by the constructor.
But after looking into this class, I am completely confused how to substitute my own array of pixels instead of the original one. That is, I have an image in the array and need to draw on it, not on the canvas that the class creates.
Vasily, thank you for your good and kind words. But there are tens and hundreds of thousands of people in this World who will use the free tool offered.
For one SIMPLE reason, - BECAUSE THERE IS NO REASON FOR NOT USING IT.
If there is, they will use it. Full stop.
Here is a question, have you ever seen how an application is created in VC++, using a СDialog template or CForm class via MFC?
I can show you the source code and the result with a picture, one of my training examples from 98.
Yes. I also tried to create GUI in Wiz. It is very interesting. I want to adopt many things from it.
For example, this is what I already learnt:
Click on image to see the gif.