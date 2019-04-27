My approach. The core is the engine. - page 33
He will. Already conquered. Already 32 pages long.
Thirty-two pages of nothing but fluff. At least it's on topic.
It won't.
Peter. Have you thought about the fact that you've wasted a lot of your time?
You've been advised before to publish at least 1 product in the Market and make sure of it.
Your stubbornness is going in a different direction - I'm sure you would be at the top.
For instance, you can write indicators - I think you can do it.+ You're already quite a known personality on this site - this will be good for you
Peter. Have you ever thought about the fact that you just wasted a lot of your time in nothing?
No. I don't think so.
Without mass interest, I won't release the product. I have to make sure that it will garner mass interest.
Then what are you doing on a free (sponsored, targeted) forum ?
Either release a "reason for discussion" or, with all due respect, you'll have to hit the "breaking the rules" button
Petya, you have some logical fallacies here.
Pay attention:
If you don't release the product, there will be no mass interest. The masses simply won't know that your product exists, and due to their ignorance won't be able to show interest.
Mass interest can only arise if you release the product to the masses.
Yes, and on what will you base your confidence that it will win mass interest, given that mass interest is very volatile.
A similar example of "Hello World" using the standard library. 30 minutes of work, considering it's the second time I've used this library. First time was also an example of using standard library when creating a file manager :)
The result is a fully controlled application.
Made 3 windows based on your code
2 minutes exactly, the result - correct readable code that can be read and modified by any programmer
imho, that's what modern software solutions look like, you write in such a way that not only you can read your code ;)
So, without knowing anything about the technology and without trying it, you immediately state what you need and what you don't need... Clever.
And this is the result of what I said - your technology is interesting to a very small group of people. Those who, on the one hand, have enough programming experience to connect your system to their script or Expert Advisor (which means that they should already be able to write these scripts-experts at least a little), but at the same time - prefer almost entirely manual trading.
There are very few people of this kind.
All those who speak about "semi-automatic" trading are in fact trading quite automatically, with some manual "additives" (open-close transactions). Your system is designed for convenience of people who prefer to look into the terminal all the time. It is for them that convenience would be very, very important.
Let me repeat the question - do you think there are many of them?