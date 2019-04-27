My approach. The core is the engine. - page 132
Yes, it looks cool. But it's not a builder yet. It's a long way from a constructor...
and knows everything for everyone)))
This is actually what happens to the table when you insert the names of other elements into it.
Softly, slowly and inconspicuously, adequacy goes far, far over the horizon. This 21-column limit bullshit should not have been shown at all. Even knowing that the result will be obtained with such a limit, it would not be worth even approaching to development, because the result is only for humor branch or annals of the month.
But this comrade still manages to stand in a position that everything is mega-cool with him and everyone else sucks.
In theory, if you include this property i, IS_DINAMIC
The next dynamic table will be even more interesting. The cells will have input fields, pop-up lists, checkboxes, buttons, radio buttons, progress bars, and input fields with +/- buttons.
The tricky part is the dynamism of such a table. It's not connected with specific parameters, it depends on row mage.
That's why I wanted you to do everything yourself, not to give you ready-made solutions, which hit the wall.
I told you about it 5 days ago.
Eh, you were not heard again...
this is experimental programming :-) you write a kernel-engine and then try to figure out the properties and options
hmm, didn't expect it, but googled "Experimental programming":
Darwinian programming/Experimental programming
Changing code (usually randomly) without understanding the meaning of the changes until it works. For example, replacing increment with decrement.
On the subjecthttps://habr.com/company/mailru/blog/191998/
But your Unions came in handy. I switched to communication via resources)) (although MT objects could also be used, but still decided that resources are more promising and easier).
But your Unions came in handy. I switched to communication via resources)) (although MT objects could also be used, but still decided that resources are more promising and easier).
You're not hearing me again! And not only me...
Read it at last:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/basis/types/object_pointers
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/basis/types/typedef
Yes, I can hear you, I just don't understand. Where do you apply it?