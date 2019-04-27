My approach. The core is the engine. - page 130
The next dynamic table will be even more interesting. The cells will have input fields, pop-up lists, checkboxes, buttons, radio buttons, progress bars, and input fields with +/- buttons.
The tricky part is the dynamism of such a table. After all, accessing elements and getting their values is not tied to specific parameters, but depends on the row layout.
Peter, just read about CArrayOdj and "Oh, how many wonderful discoveries we have"... It will immediately turn out that people have long and easily implemented what you are struggling with for years, and still can't finish it.
Well show me where these implementations are. Dynamic tables with the above elements in MQL. I haven't seen them until now.
a few weeks ago I was working with pointers in MQL, here is my working example of dynamic listshttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page2361#comment_10042372
I.e. using the standard library of MQL you can make dynamic arrays (the source code is in the terminal), or lists, or your own dynamic classes, I made a class based on the CObject - very convenient, that the entire library "Standard LibraryDataCollection" is available at once
PS: but alas, the topicstarter has his own approach .... approach of denying the work of third party programmers, as they say, my kernel-my approach! )))
Okay. You have your own approach. Maybe it's not bad at all. It's just a long way from a practical implementation of such a table. But everything already works for me. I'll put up a constructor soon, if the branch starts to be constructive.
I had such product 2 years ago. (it's not in the market now, that's why I publish the picture).
There were just such tables with real trades and historical ones. And no restrictions :)
That's great. There's something there. But, you're a renowned craftsman.) What about the backward elements?
The builder is intended for people who are really passionate about algotrading. It makes sense for them not to waste time on studying graph libraries, but just compose such code:
Petr, shouldn't your form builder do that? If not, I take it back about the shelves )))
And get a window with a din.table.
case I_BUTTON14___Close:
I.e. if there are 21 rows in the "din. table" (which is already questionable), then
it turns out that you need to prescribe what happens when you click on
No. That's where the majik row comes in. Therefore, there is only oneI_BUTTON1___Close.