My approach. The core is the engine. - page 131
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
That's great. There's something there. But, you're a renowned craftsman.) What about the backwards elements?
What kind of elements? There are input fields, pluses and minuses etc. in some cells.
Anatoly has it all in his library, too.
I mean, there are no technical problems there at all...
What kind of items? There are input fields in some cells, plus and minus, etc.
Anatoly has it all in his library too.
I mean, there are no technical problems there at all...
Not bad at all. I can also put poplists, sliders, checkboxes, buttons, radio buttons, progress bars.
Not bad. I can also put pop-up lists, sliders, checkboxes, buttons, radio buttons, progress bars.
If you weren't such an opponent of OOP, you'd understand that it all fits in a cell UNLESS you put it all together at once :)
I, for example, use cObject-based dynamic lists for any View compositions -
If you weren't such an opponent of OOP, you'd realise it all fits in the cell ONE way.
So everything fits in the same way for me too. For example:
Here is the code of the above table:
Here is the same table, but with the elements:
One CArrayObj is one table row. Another CArrayObj placed in it is a column. And that's enough - they are dynamic.
everything is correct, and what's interesting is that you don't need to make up variable names or even know the future number of rows / columns, you write your own class - a descendant of CObject and implement all necessary fields in it, and then you can put everything into a dynamic array CArrayObj or like my example into Clist and that's it... No more problems - add / delete an element, the library is ready - use it, but ...... my approach! .... for vodka! )))
I, for example, use cObject-based dynamic lists for any View compositions -
Yeah, it looks cool.
cObject is not a constructor yet. It's a long way from a constructor...