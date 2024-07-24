MT5 stock trading with access to the NYSE where to find it ? - page 5
Try connecting to Just2Trade-MT5 - I think there should be just as many instruments there.
The trading conditions don't suit me, I experienced that a long time ago
On TradeView-Demo
Fellow hobbyists, tell me where to find NYSE access via mt5
For information, it will do:
The brokers seem to exist, but there is almost no quotes history on their servers for backtests...
I am not suited to trading conditions, I experienced this a long time ago
I've been trading with Just2Trade for over a year now, so far I have no problems. I'm glad that I moved there from Russian Finam in time. Not only have I expanded the list of trading instruments, but I also changed my account base currency to usd when the exchange rate was still at 56 RUR.
Vitaliy, that's why your comment about "trading conditions" is so interesting as far as I do not understand it - what is wrong there?
If it's for information, it's fine:
there's a kitchen with a shoulder, not a tax agent
https://www.metatrader5.com/ru/news/1902
What kind of tools are they? And there's no description, just symbols, there's like over 100 of them.