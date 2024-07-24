MT5 stock trading with access to the NYSE where to find it ? - page 5

New comment
 
Alexey Kozitsyn:

Try connecting to Just2Trade-MT5 - I think there should be just as many instruments there.

The trading conditions don't suit me, I experienced that a long time ago

 

On TradeView-Demo


 
fxsaber:

On TradeView-Demo


Another dead cat (
 
Yuriy Zaytsev:
Fellow hobbyists, tell me where to find NYSE access via mt5

For information, it will do:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

MT5 stock trading with NYSE exit where to find ?

Alexey Kozitsyn, 2018.11.10 08:39

Try connecting to Just2Trade-MT5 - I think there should be just as many instruments there.


For trading I doubt it, depends on your goals.
 
Has anyone opened a real account?
 
Just2Trade-MT5 has it but few tools
 
...:
1. Real shares without leverage and with dividends are available at

- Admiral Markets (for non-US residents)
- Just2Trade (US residents with green card or passport only).
- Futures can be done through AMP Futures, but the commissions are draconian.

2. CFDs with leverage up to 30 are available almost everywhere
3. CFDs with leverage higher than 30 are available with non-European dealers.

The brokers seem to exist, but there is almost no quotes history on their servers for backtests...

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

I am not suited to trading conditions, I experienced this a long time ago

I've been trading with Just2Trade for over a year now, so far I have no problems. I'm glad that I moved there from Russian Finam in time. Not only have I expanded the list of trading instruments, but I also changed my account base currency to usd when the exchange rate was still at 56 RUR.

Vitaliy, that's why your comment about "trading conditions" is so interesting as far as I do not understand it - what is wrong there?

 
Sergey Chalyshev:

If it's for information, it's fine:


For trading I doubt it, it depends on your objectives.

there's a kitchen with a shoulder, not a tax agent

 
MetaQuotes Software Corp.:
https://www.metatrader5.com/ru/news/1902

What kind of tools are they? And there's no description, just symbols, there's like over 100 of them.

The tool

12345678
New comment