MT5 stock trading with access to the NYSE where to find it ? - page 3
user:
3550
user:
tprv7cnx ( only read pass )
52.56.220.170:443
Did someone connect? For whom did I spend the last hour chatting with support and asking questions? :)
It's not working.
I'm hooked up, and the papers are a song.
Thanks for the info!
Couldn't connect either.
2018.11.10 11:47:21.806 Network '3550': no connection to Tradeview-Demo
Did you connect directly through their terminal or through another one?
In the terminal right click on "Accounts" - "Open a new account" - in the search field for your broker enter52.56.220.170:443. The rest is easy.
Through another one.
In the terminal, right click on "Accounts" - "Open new account" - enter52.56.220.170:443 in the search box of your broker.Further it is simple.
I do all so.
Then I choose "Connect with an existing account".
I enter (all without quotes, of course):
Login:"3550"
Password:"tprv7cnx"
Server: "52.56.200.170:443"
I press Done and... Nothing (2018.11.10 12:20:47.991 Network '3550': no connection to 52.56.220.170:443)
Click "Create new account".