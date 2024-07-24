MT5 stock trading with access to the NYSE where to find it ? - page 3

Vladimir Karputov:

Take advantage:

user:

3550

user:

tprv7cnx ( only read pass )


52.56.220.170:443

Did someone connect? For whom did I spend the last hour chatting with support and asking questions? :)

 
Vladimir Karputov:

It's not working.

2018.11.09 19:48:15.690 Network '3550': authorization on Tradeview-Live failed (Invalid account)

2018.11.09 19:51:04.014 Network '3550': no connection to 52.56.220.170:443
 
Vladimir Karputov:

I'm hooked up, and the papers are a song.

Thanks for the info!

Vladimir Karputov:

Couldn't connect either.

 
Alexey Kozitsyn:

Vitaly Muzichenko:

Did you connect directly through their terminal or through another one?

 
Alexey Kozitsyn:

Did you connect directly through their terminal or another one?

In the terminal right click on "Accounts" - "Open a new account" - in the search field for your broker enter52.56.220.170:443. The rest is easy.

 
Alexey Kozitsyn:

Did you connect directly through their terminal or another one?

Through another one.

Vladimir Karputov:

In the terminal, right click on "Accounts" - "Open new account" - enter52.56.220.170:443 in the search box of your broker.Further it is simple.

I do all so.

Then I choose "Connect with an existing account".

I enter (all without quotes, of course):

Login:"3550"

Password:"tprv7cnx"

Server: "52.56.200.170:443"

I press Done and... Nothing (2018.11.10 12:20:47.991 Network '3550': no connection to 52.56.220.170:443)

 
Alexey Kozitsyn:

Click "Create new account".

