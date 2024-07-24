MT5 stock trading with access to the NYSE where to find it ? - page 7
The question is: Who has found in this thread a broker with access to american stocks with a REAL market cap?
If you want to trade on the stock market seriously, you should use QUIK or one of the imported brokers.
I have a good idea to use the services of AQLK for those who want to trade on the stock market but do not want to impose any withdrawal from AQLK on the broker. Also there is AURORA, but there is no API, no possibility to write custom indicators, etc., without automation, which few are interested in now, but a direct access to imported sites.
And the tunic is pleasant, it gives shorts there where many brokers do not give. For example RIG is not available at all either buy or sell in Tink. And the commission, for example for CCL 100 lots, Tink has 1$$ 2.52, 1 lot Tink $0.01, 0,04, input withdrawal from brokerage account with Tink without commission, at least in roubles or in currency.The general feeling is that the opener, in terms of speed of internal transfers, input/withdrawal speed, greed for commissions, etc., is stuck in the 90s. In general it feels like opener is stuck in the 90's. The vivacious young Tinkovs are kicking the ass of the rip-offs in everything. Once I had to buy a really expensive oak desk for 60k, I just stood in the shop and immediately deducted the free cash from my brokerage account and paid the bill. In the tear-off shop this cycle may last for three days and it is impossible to withdraw it at weekends and outside business hours; in the brokerage shop you may deposit or withdraw at 3 o'clock in the morning. But the consulting work is better at Otkavshka, the staff is more qualified. In Tink's front office there are some illiterate guys, the speed is terrible, it is useless to call, and the chat room may answer on another day in the evening.
Usually, 1 lot means 100 shares.
Or is it lots in tinka? ))
If so, then for 100 tinkers $1. It's still expensive.
When I see commissions like that and higher, it makes me uncomfortable.
You just probably haven't seen commissions of $0.3 and below for 100 shares.
Now you can find shares without commissions for trades.
But of course not for CIS countries and not for all countries.
In general all RF brokers who provide foreign shares are IB of some foreign broker ))
For this reason RF brokers have no limit in their greed.
This is Russian brokers' commission on the volume of the amount)
Foreign brokers have a fixed commission per share,
As in the example below. For 100 stocks, the maximum commission will be only $0.45
With increase of turnover, the commission is reduced.
It is possible to reduce this commission even more, if orders are sent to those exchanges, which pay for addition of liquidity.
U.S. stock exchanges are ECN network, and each exchange has its own transaction fee.
For medium-term it is certainly not so important, but for scalpers it is a real savings.
There are strategies that can be built on rebates alone ))
Data for 2016.
Roman, you did not get into the markets in 2017 and are not trading now. You are a programmer, right?
Why is the year so categorical?
Because of the closure to certain countries, in particular the cis, the opening of accounts? Or because of something else?
Judging by your nickname, you have access to the futures market )) What makes you think others do not?
I had to learn programming, because of the automation of trading, and in general to understand all the processes.
What is the point of your question?
RF brokers have a commission based on the amount of turnover ))
It is clear that any broker has a tariff schedule,
It was just mentioned above that the commission is taken from the volume in %
Maybe the tariff plans are not fully understood.
But still IB broker's tariff, would be less attractive as IB earns from reselling.
I am not interested in RF brokers.
I am not interested in RF brokers.
Have you traded with others? Have you traded on the stock exchange at all?