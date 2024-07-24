MT5 stock trading with access to the NYSE where to find it ? - page 6

How do I open a list of stocks and their charts from nyse/nasdaq?

only 4 currency pairs are available at the moment

 

So is anyone working on this? Is it OK?

https://www.metatrader5.com/ru/news/1902


Any other options?

Tradeview LTD запустила торговлю акциями на NYSE и NASDAQ в платформе MetaTrader 5
Теперь у клиентов брокерской компании есть прямой доступ к акциям, котирующимся на американских биржах NYSE, NASDAQ и NYSE Amex Equities. — Поддержка торговли акциями в MetaTrader 5 дает нам значительное конкурентное преимущество и выделяет среди других форекс-брокеров. Мы стремимся предоставить клиентам наилучшие возможности на рынке и...
 
***, no options

 
It is the forex dealers who have now gone massively into the SME/NYSE futures and equities segment, but all with the same approaches to virtual dealing that they apply to forex as well. The more honest ones write CFDs, the less honest ones just 'futures'/'equities'.
 
wildly ooh................

 
Sergey Lebedev:
It is the forex dealers now going into the SME/NYSE futures and equities segment en masse, but with all the same approaches to virtual dealing that are used in forex. The more honest ones write CFD, the less honest ones just 'futures'/'equities'.
This is easy to check by asking e.g.: "how do they pay dividends to investors".
 
Just2Trade demo account

The glass refreshes with a lag.

The quote is running fast, once per second. but the rate is updating once in 5 seconds.

or it only on demo accounts?
 
Have you figured it out? I'm interested in the glass too.

 

There is an access to the American stock market at ti****off, but their app is miserable, the trader fare is the most optimal. I have been looking for brokers with mt5 and there is no one to trade with.

My broker should be very careful with my mt5, there is no one with such an access to the american market.

 

Has anyone in this thread found a broker with access to american stocks with a REAL tumbler? so that it is complete, as in the picture and not just a sham

