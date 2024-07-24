MT5 stock trading with access to the NYSE where to find it ? - page 6
How do I open a list of stocks and their charts from nyse/nasdaq?
only 4 currency pairs are available at the moment
So is anyone working on this? Is it OK?
https://www.metatrader5.com/ru/news/1902
Any other options?
***, no options
This is the stock market section. What does this have to do with forex dealers?
Or am I missing something, am I missing something?
wildly ooh................
It is the forex dealers now going into the SME/NYSE futures and equities segment en masse, but with all the same approaches to virtual dealing that are used in forex. The more honest ones write CFD, the less honest ones just 'futures'/'equities'.
The glass refreshes with a lag.
The quote is running fast, once per second. but the rate is updating once in 5 seconds.
or it only on demo accounts?
Just2Trade demo account
the glass is lagging.
the quote is running fast, once per second. but the glass is updating once every 5 seconds.
or is this only on demo? will it be OK on real?
Have you figured it out? I'm interested in the glass too.
There is an access to the American stock market at ti****off, but their app is miserable, the trader fare is the most optimal. I have been looking for brokers with mt5 and there is no one to trade with.
My broker should be very careful with my mt5, there is no one with such an access to the american market.
Has anyone in this thread found a broker with access to american stocks with a REAL tumbler? so that it is complete, as in the picture and not just a sham