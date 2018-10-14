The principles of non-syndicator trading systems. - page 6
I have a special mechanism for that, similar to the pendulum strategy.
Then you have almost a "grail":) And if you decrease losing percentage up to 20-30%, then it will be definitely a grail :)
Williams is lying if his book says exactly as you described ...) it is impossible that with TP of 4 times the Stops, profitable and losing trades were 50/50. Even 40 over 60 seems like a rosy hope ...
I read his book a long time ago, I don't remember what it said. I have read his book a long time ago, I remember what it says. 50/50 is just an example that has nothing to do with Larry, my unfinished Expert Advisor has exactly 50/50 on tests.
With TP 4 times bigger than stops?
Yes. The take is 1,000 pips. But price has rarely reached it throughout the history. We use rollover at no loss, but profits are not traded by one pip, but by 100 or more, on average we get 3-4 stop on profit.
still you see that the average profit is only 20% bigger than the average loss... i.e. it's because the probability of getting 100 pips depends on the stop. if your stop is 100 pips + spread, then the probability is equal.If you take a 100 points trailing stop, it's interesting) and most importantly, it's one of the wise decisions.
I've already got a lot of profit in my forex trading robot, so I'll try to check it.
In addition, the report shows the average profit size in monetary terms. If you count the profit size in pips, it will be 3-4 times more than the stop. And if you count it in money, it depends on the volume of the deal.
Yes...I understand...for example my TP is always different depending on market situation and is controlled by risk control module, the problem is that my action corridor is very small because robot calculates ahead of time possible consequences at worst outcome and automatically looks for optimal entry of trading session into market...
If you increase the lot, you should understand that the risks will inevitably grow if you don't change the TP and SL, and leave the minimum at the same level.
I'm very curious how do you keep risks within 4% when you increase lots?
I just don't have that so far... because if i increase lots the system starts to "loosen up", i mean the average drawdown increases... because i don't use grids...
Roughly speaking, my robot is bound hand and foot by the objective reality of the market situation.
I already have 55-70% profitable orders...
True, provided TP = (SL-Spread) initially... but this is only due to the order system itself
i do not know how to do it any other way ... it's just that when you have big money taking a risk is a very profitable business ...
...but lots allow the main thing to minimize the dwell time of order systems or just orders in the market ...
which inevitably leads to risks...
Just so you understand 55-70% of profitable trades is good... but I'm trying to minimize the stay of orders in the market and looking for a way to make it happen... again I may have to come up with some kind of extraordinary contraption...
About increasing lots, I've written before. I'm not just increasing the lot for a reason. The lot is calculated in such a way that in case of stop loss triggering the size of the loss will not exceed the specified limitation. The limitation is set as a percentage of the deposit. In that example, I used 1% limit (you can set it higher). And since I can have more than one position open at a time, there is a limit on the number of positions opened at one time (4 positions in that example). From here we get a floating risk from 1 to 4 percent of the deposit. In case of a loss I do not increase a lot on opening a new position to cover the previous loss. Loss is covered due to the fact that profits in a profitable trade exceed 3-4 times the loss. In other words, one profitable trade covers 4 losing trades. Lot increases only along with the growth of the deposit; if the deposit decreases then the lot also decreases.
For example: Limit on loss of 1%. TC let it be 3 times higher than 3%. Deposit, let's say $1000. 1% of $1000 is $10. In a trade we took a loss and now we have $990 left. The next trade is also losing 1% from 990 this is 9.90 rounded to 10 we have $980 left. The third trade was a profit of 3% of $980 which means $29.40. All in all we have $1,009.40 on our balance
...
Try to make two Take Profits for the position. One virtual, the second real. Upon reaching a virtual takeaway, close one part of the position and set stop lossless. Keep the remaining part and trawl slowly until it reaches the real take or closes without loss. If you have 55-70% of profitable trades with take equal to stop-loss, then virtual take can be made equal to the size of stop-loss and real take several times bigger. As an option, you can open two deals with one take equal to stop loss, and take the second one with much larger stop loss. But this variant is suitable for hedge accounts only.
...
If you want to decrease the position holding time, we should decrease the TP size that the price has time to reach it during the day. In addition, if the swap is positive, we can hold it for several days.
I got it ... but the grid works for you and not for me ... so what works for me will not work, I have already checked. Yes ... you're right I was decreasing the TP ... it still turns out that I'm increasing the loss, which is the same as if I were increasing the lots because the loss is several times greater than the profit ...