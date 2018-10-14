The principles of non-syndicator trading systems. - page 2
Yeah, like the Cheburashka or whatever it's called))
Stable means that the average drawdown is about 15% and the maximum drawdown does not exceed 30%.
But the most interesting thing is that even such a thing seemed to be extremely difficult to do ... that is, to make it completely controllable processes like risk control, control the probability of profit depending on the market situation and know what to take from the market to put in dependence on it ... and it all worked like clockwork.
I'm not even talking about what people are trying to do here.... It's just unrealistic when the real price movements of 60-70% are covered by noise, and it's almost impossible to take profit from the last 30% movement, unless you know about it beforehand in some magic way. Seems to me...
Yes, it is difficult to make a stable working EA on a long time interval using this strategy, my martin using averaging has always been easier. And what is the lot increment factor you use?
I suggest briefly sharing the types of trading systems for trading without indicators and approximate calculation of max landing / profit trading on them.
All the TC without indicators :) (who cares where to do the calculations?)
Just to make it convenient (beautiful) for suckers to drain, indicators were invented.
Added
The only benefit from the indicator is that you can better see (or not see) the patterns when developing a new TS.
I ask again - the candlestick price indicator - was it invented to be better to drain ?
Any indicator has nothing to do with losing. An indicator is, as rightly pointed out, simply highlighting certain features of the price movement. That is all. It has nothing to do with losing.
Think what you like. That's your right.
Everyone will agree with me that we can argue about indicators forever)
The indicators of probability theory really work. But the problem is still the ratio of the useful price movement to the noise. so whatever indicators you come up with, you need enough information to act. In the markets as a rule, the critical value of the amount of information needed for an accurate analysis is much larger than the market can provide. That's all. So using indicatorless strategies we basically "open transactions in advance as if we know what will move", and this allows you to earn in almost all cases, since the price is always in motion (of course it depends on many factors, but mostly so).
That's right. Instead of showing "no-trade", you're talking about "rights".
An unsyndicatorless expert is an expert who does not use indicators. That is, knows nothing about the price chart and its derivatives. For example, a news expert. We read the news release moment from the calendar and place a pending position at the current price with fixed TP-SL before the news. That's all. This is a candlestick-free bot - I don't know any others (well, if we exclude random opening and closing of trades).
All practicing traders know that forex is decentralized and the price that is broadcasted to us by brokerage companies is an indicator. I think the starter meant that the trading system does not use price derived indicators, it uses only one indicator - the price itself.
I suggest to share briefly the types of trading systems for trading without indicators and approximate calculation of Max Landing/Profit trading on them.
Have you tried pulse trading?
You don't need any indicators except the price itself. We wait for a strong impulse (a rapid change of the price in one direction. The size of a bar is times larger than the average value). Trades are opened in the direction of the momentum.
But there are difficulties:
Impulses occur at moments of false breakouts of some key level, and then, as a rule, the movement develops in the opposite direction from the impulse.
The price movement after the impulse can develop in different ways: immediately after the impulse the correction or the price moves immediately in the direction of the impulse and the correction occurs the next day or 2-3 days later.
You can find many examples on the historical chart. In the picture there is one of the "murky" situations: after the momentum, the next day the correction almost absorbs the momentum, then the continuation of the flop 2 days and again the continuation of the movement.