The principles of non-syndicator trading systems. - page 3
That's right. Instead of showing "unsyndicated trading" - you're talking about some "rights".
An unsyndicatorless expert is an expert who does not use indicators. That is, knows nothing about the price chart and its derivatives. For example, a news expert. We read the news release moment from the calendar and place a pending position at the current price with fixed TP-SL before the news. That's all. This is a candlestick-free bot - I don't know any others (well, if we exclude random opening and closing of trades).
Have you tried impulse trading?
You don't need any indicators other than the price itself. We wait for a strong impulse (rapid change of the price in one direction. The size of the bar is times larger than the average value). Trades are opened in the direction of the momentum.
But there are difficulties:
Impulses occur at moments of false breakouts of some key level, and then, as a rule, the movement moves in the opposite direction from the impulse.
The price movement after the impulse can develop in different ways: immediately after the impulse the correction or the price moves immediately in the direction of the impulse and the correction occurs the next day or 2-3 days later.
You can find many examples on the historical chart. In the picture you can find one of the "murky" situations: after the momentum, the next day the correction almost absorbs the momentum, then the continuation of the flat movement 2 days and again the continuation of the movement.
I agree about the impulses. I also noticed that sometimes the robot slows a bit when the momentum is gone and then begins to consume. I made the robot detect the borders of the price corridor and find its quiet pace somewhere in the middle of the corridor.
I also noticed that the calmer the price is in the corridor, the stronger the spike or impulse will be.
Where the momentum continues, it could be its end... it often happens too...
It is impossible to catch the impulse during its formation.
You should open orders in advance.
for example, at the corridor boundaries.
But there are a lot of other factors to consider...
especially it concerns the cumulative loss of an average series of losing trades.
As for the trading robot, I don't really have enough nerves to watch it work, because it works properly, and even with all my experience I am often mistaken. To be honest I don't have enough nerves to watch my robot work, because it works correctly and even with all my experience I´m often wrong.
where the pulse continues could be the end of it... that happens a lot too...
Yes, I agree. The end of a move may be accompanied by a strong momentum. Followed by a reversal, maybe immediately or after a flat. I think it has to do with closing positions. For example a move down. Then an impulse downwards, provoking the "meat" to sell, themselves buying at the same time closing short positions.
honestly, we will never know) our job is to react to it properly and catch it in time.
My problem is that my robot often works at flat, i.e. the price doesn't move anywhere for a long time and jumps from one corridor border to another like mad...
except for the variation coefficient [https://studfiles.net/preview/5316293/page:3/] nothing helps so far...I don't want my risk module to stop my trading and I need this coefficient to earn profit depending on the situation.
I don't know how to use this coefficient. I am still tracking the impulses manually, using an indicator that analyses the size of the candle body, its shadows, and the direction of the candle relative to the ATR. I have an Expert Advisor for this strategy but it needs to be finalized. I stopped working on it at the moment. It seems to have good results but it needs periodic optimization due to constant market volatility. And the price does not always cover the same distance after the impulse. Therefore we need to come up with some kind of dynamic take profit. Trall is not suitable because then the stop to take profit ratio of 1 to 3 or higher cannot be achieved. If the ratio is 1 to 1 or less the Expert Advisor is losing in the long run.
The risks are big and the drawdown shows that your scheme is principled - a grid is opened along the trend... As I've already written in other threads, the probability of a common event, i.e., several orders are accumulated.
In this picture the risk is 1% of the deposit per trade. That is, in the case of a loss, the loss of no more than 1% of the deposit, regardless of the size of the stop loss. That is, it does not matter how many points stop loss is. The amount of loss is regulated by the volume. If a stop loss reaches 100 points and gets triggered 1% of deposit, 50 points stop loss is also 1%. And as take profit is 3-4 times bigger, due to this the system does not lose money. Trades are opened immediately after the impulse, even if the previous trade is not closed. There may be several one-way deals as well as multi-directional deals.
But this is all test data the system is not perfect, it needs more work.
